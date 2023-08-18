Ride1Up updates its ‘best all-around e-bike,’ drops price

Ride1Up has long focused on effective yet affordable commuter-style e-bikes, though has expanded its lineup lately to cover an increasingly wide range of models from electric cruisers to e-mopeds. Now the company is putting some love and attention back into the commuter side of things as it updates one of its top-selling models, the Ride1Up 700 Series.

It’s coming up on nearly two years since I reviewed the original Ride1Up 700 Series, and now the e-bike is getting several new updates to make it better than ever.

Among key updates on the new model is an upgraded Bafang motor in the rear wheel, offering a sustained 750W of power. That motor helps propel the bike up to a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) on throttle or an even faster 28 mph (45 km/h) on pedal assist.

More range is now possible thanks to a larger 15Ah battery offering 720 Wh. Ride1Up says that battery will provide between 30-50 miles of range (50-80 km), depending on how conditions. Lighter riders who pedal more frequently will of course push the upper range of that window, while anyone who likes to ride the Ride1Up 700 Series as fast as possible on purely throttle-control will likely wind up closer to the 30-mile end of the spectrum.

In addition to the upgraded motor and battery, the controller and its software have been upgraded as well to further improve the ride. There is a new 80 lux headlight for improved visibility, updated badging and graphics around the bike, and the Ride1Up 700 Series is also now available in three colors: Cloud White, Indigo Blue, and Graphite Gray.

The bike continues to be available in both a step-over and a step-thru design, offering either traditional looks or easier access. Both versions include full fenders and a rear rack. Other features like the hydraulic disc brakes, front suspension, color display and 8-speed shifter also still come standard.

Despite carrying an MSRP of $1,695, the Ride1Up 700 Series is currently on sale for just $1,395.

Electrek’s Take

I was very happy with the performance of the original 700 Series when I tested, only pining for the addition of a torque sensor that would have made the pedal assist even smoother and more natural.

They’ve made a lot of improvements on the bike with this most recent upgrade, though it appears a torque sensor didn’t make the upgrade list. At just $1,395 though, it’s hard for me to complain too much. There are other pricier e-bikes out there with torque sensors, and the Ride1Up 700 Series is more of a value-oriented model than a high-end model. At this price, I think they’re going to see these things flying off the shelves.