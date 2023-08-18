Dual-motor Apollo Rover launched as ‘future of urban mobility’

Canadian electric scooter maker Apollo says its new Rover, just launched today, is the “future of urban mobility.” And considering the company is known for making innovative models that have helped push the industry into that future, it may be worth a second look.

The new Apollo Rover maybe be the company’s latest entry-level scooter, but it’s far from simple. The two-wheeler is described as a “groundbreaking addition to the Apollo scooter lineup [that] is set to redefine urban mobility, offering an unparalleled combination of power, performance, and cutting-edge features.”

The urban electric scooter features a pair of hub motors giving it all-wheel-drive performance. The dual motors, each rated at 350W, help keep the weight balanced while still increasing the scooter’s total power. Those dual motors also provide stronger regenerative braking, which can be varied in strength through the use of a second throttle lever on the left handlebar. According to the company, the regenerative braking can help add as much as 10% more range to the ride.

The company lists the top speed as 43 km/h (27 mph). A 36V and 15Ah battery offers 540Wh of energy storage and provides a range per charge of 50 km (31 miles) on Eco mode. The scooter’s weight pegs it at a reasonably portable 20 kg (44 lb).

As is common with Apollo’s existing electric scooter lineup, the Apollo Rover will feature self-healing 9″ tubeless tires that are designed to reduce the chance of a puncture leaving you stranded on your way to school or work.

A basic display adorns the handlebars, though Apollo also includes a Quad Lock mount so that riders can use their phones with the Apollo app for a much more advanced display. According to the company, riders can use the Apollo app to “effortlessly navigate to their destinations, track their trips, receive real-time range estimates, and fine-tune regenerative braking and acceleration settings.”

For safety, Apollo included turn signals mounted on either end of the handlebars. The higher mounting point helps make them more visible for cars and other road users.

The Apollo Rover will begin taking pre-orders next month on September 6 ahead of a Spring 2024 delivery estimate. The price is projected to land at US $1,199.

Electrek’s Take

I’ve had the chance to test several of Apollo’s electric scooters in the past, including their most recent flagship model, the Apollo Pro.

The company has made a concerted effort to avoid traditional, off the shelf components and instead produce as much of its scooters from an innovative design approach.

While that method proved risky for e-bike company VanMoof, it seems to be working well for Apollo so far. Their scooters are high performance rides that have proven to be well made workhorses.