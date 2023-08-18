Acura teases Electric Vision concept that could be a potential NSX sports car EV

After releasing its first production EV this week, Acura is giving us a glimpse into its future electric sports car lineup. Acura teased the Electric Vision sports car concept this week, previewing the brand’s next-gen EV design language. Could it be an electric NSX successor?

The brand finally released its first production electric vehicle, the ZDX SUV, on Thursday at Monterey Car Week after teasing it for several months.

Acura’s electric SUV, powered by General Motors Ultium platform (the same used for the upcoming Chevy Blazer, Equinox, and Silverado EVs), will be available in two versions – ZDX A-Spec and ZDX Type S.

The ZDX A-Spec is offered in both single-motor (RWD) and dual-motor configurations (AWD) with 325 and 315 miles expected range, respectively. Acura expects it to start in the $60,000 range.

As the most powerful and best-performing Acura SUV to date, the ZDX Type S features a performance-tuned AWD powertrain with 500 estimated horsepower and 288 anticipated miles range. The high-performance electric SUV is expected to start at around $70,000.

Meet the Acura Electric Vision EV concept

Meanwhile, Acura teased fans with yet another all-electric vehicle, promising even more performance with a dynamic, sporty design.

The Acura Electric Vision concept shows “thrilling performance proportions; powerfully sculpted, contrast surfacing; and striking neon green lighting signature” designed to entice fans with the brand’s future EV design language.

Acura creative director, Dave Marek, said the design team is “dreaming up the future of Acura Precision Crafted Performance in the EV era.” He added, “This latest expression of an all-electric high-performance model is inspiring everyone in our studio to push the boundaries and we wanted to share the fun with our Acura fans.”

Acura Electric Vision EV concept (Source: Acura)

Although the automaker doesn’t label it as a next-gen NSX, it’s still a possibility. Acura retired the (second-generation) NSX last year after seeing sales fall.

The NSX was known for its eye-catching design, impressive performance, and advanced features. However, with the industry moving toward electric, it’s time for an upgrade.