Deals: Husqvarna Automower now $500 off, Segway F40 19 MPH e-scooter, more

Forget mowing the lawn yourself, today we’re tracking one of the best discounts ever on the Husqvarna Automower at $500 off. It’s joined by an equally as enticing offer on Segway’s higher-end Ninebot F40 eclectic scooter at $592, as well. But if your EV needs are going to require something a bit more capable, we also have a massive list of e-bike discounts, too.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Husqvarna Automower now $500 off

Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 430XH Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,999.99 shipped. Down from its regular price of $2,500, this 20% discount is the second lowest price we’ve seen for this product, matching previous discounts. This robotic lawnmower utilizes smart technology to give you the cut lawn you deserve without the hassle of breaking out the larger push or riding mower. From your smartphone, Amazon Alexa or Google Home, you’ll have total control over scheduling, setting adjustments, location tracking, and even check on the mowing status while in use. It is waterproof and able to navigate narrow passages, objects, and 45% (22°) slopes.

The Husqvarna Automower is equipped with a cutting width of 9.45-inches and is able to cover an area of 1,430 square-feet per hour, making it perfect for lawns up to 0.8 acres. Comes with a self-installation kit for easy set up out of the box; simply place the charging station, bury or lay the boundary wire around the perimeter of your yard, install the guide wire, choose your settings, and start mowing. It also features GPS theft tracking, with a built-in alarm and a PIN code lock to secure and track its location at all times.

Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter now $208 off

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $592.24 shipped. Down from its usual price of $800, this 26% discount is the third-lowest price we have seen for this product, clocking in at $7 under our previous mention back in May. The flagship of the F-series lineup, this electric scooter boasts a top speed of 18.6 MPH, and a guaranteed 25 mile travel distance on a single charge thanks to its 350W motor. It also sports 10 inch pneumatic tires paired with upgraded shock absorption providing a smoother ride on rough surfaces, as well as safer breaking options from its front-wheel drum brake which complements its typical regenerative breaking features.

e-bikes and e-scooters, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.