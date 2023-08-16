SKIL’s 40V cordless electric leaf blower drops to $87, AeroGarden veggie grower $35, more

Today’s best green-energy deals are on tap for Wednesday, offering the best price ever on this cordless electric leaf blower kit from SKIL at just $87. It’s joined by much of the same all-time low on the AeroGarden Sprout veggie grower, as well as some rechargeable batteries from eneloop. Just don’t forget about our massive list of e-bike discounts now live, too.

Prep for fall with SKIL’s 40V cordless electric leaf blower

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 40 Brushless 40V 530 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower Kit for $87 shipped. Down from its typical price of $160, this 45% discount is the all-time lowest price we’ve seen for this product. With autumn just around the corner, there’s no better time to prepare for the tedious task of leaf collection. With its digital brushless motor providing efficient, high-performance power without the smells or costs of using gas, and with its PWRCORE 40 2.5Ah lithium-ion battery, this leaf blower promises 25% longer runtime and twice as much battery life than other cordless blowers. It also comes with the Auto PWR JUMP charger, which can charge the battery from 0-30% in just 15 minutes, making sure you’re able to get back to any unfinished work as quickly as possible.

Score four eneloop Pro AAA rechargeable batteries and a charger

Amazon is now offering a 4-pack of Panasonic’s popular eneloop Pro AAA Rechargeable Batteries bundled with a companion charger at $29.77 shipped. Typically fetching $38, you’re looking at over $8 in savings alongside the second-best price of the year. This comes within $3 of the all-time low and is the best discount we’ve seen in months. This starter bundle from Panasonic is the perfect solution for kickstarting a more environmentally-friendly setup. The four included AAA batteries are a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets around the house. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion charger, which can power up each of the rechargeable batteries’ 950mAh charges.

Grow your own herbs and veggies all year with AeroGarden Sprout

Woot is offering some notable price drops headlined by the AeroGarden Sprout with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit at just $34.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This model carries a regular $100 price tag directly from AeroGarden and is now at the best price we can find. Currently down at $60 on Amazon, today’s deal is a particularly good one, bringing the compact indoor garden back down to the lowest price of the year. The AeroGarden Sprout is the most compact and affordable model in the brand’s popular lineup. It is able to grow three plants at once, including everything from flowers, various veggies, and fresh herbs you’ll get included in the package here. Like the rest of the AeroGardens, it requires very little intervention and no expertise – you essentially choose your crop (or use the included seeds: Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill ), follow the watering notifications, and wait for your fresh plants to grow.

