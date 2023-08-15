Ola reveals its new lower-cost highway-capable electric scooters

Indian electric scooter maker Ola has just launched its new electric scooter models, designed to bring affordability to a wider swath of riders than ever before.

Ola first burst onto the scene in 2021, launching its S1 Pro electric scooter quickly followed by its S1 Air model.

The electric scooters, built by an entirely female workforce in the company’s massive FutureFactory production facility, feature a sleek and streamlined design (try to find a bolt anywhere, good luck) mixed with tech-forward features.

A large colorscreen display gives users mapping features and other technology not normally found on low-cost combustion engine scooters.

And now the price of Ola’s newest models is pushing even closer to that of those combustion engine scooters it is competing with.

The new Ola S1X was unveiled with an introductory price of INR 79,999, or approximately US $960.

The scooter can reach a top speed of 90 km/h (56 mph), making it capable of traveling in both congested city centers and urban highways between towns. The scooter has options for either 2 kWh or 3 kWh battery packs, claiming a max range of 151 km (93 miles). That range is almost certainly grossly overestimated though, unless riders intend to travel around at bicycle speed.

For a larger battery, the Ola S1 Air comes standard with 3 kWh of capacity and the newly released second generation Ola S1 Pro has a 4 kWh battery.

The new scooters come with an upgraded powertrain featuring improved acceleration, a redesigned electrical system, a redesigned battery pack for lighter weight, and of course the new lower entry price.

India has proven to be a battleground for electric scooters, with the population of over 1 billion already heavily favoring two-wheeled vehicles over four-wheelers.

Companies like Gogoro have recently expanded into India’s booming electric scooter market, though several homegrown EV startups have also launched highly acclaimed electric scooters.