Take a look at Tesla’s growing Gigafactory Berlin and its beautiful new V4 Supercharger

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 11 2023 - 8:06 am PT
A new drone flyover gives us a great look Tesla’s growing Gigafactory Berlin and a beautiful new V4 Supercharger at the factory.

Tesla achieved its first main goal at Gigafactory Berlin earlier this year – ramping up Model Y production to 5,000 units per week. It’s not clear what lies ahead for the giant factory, but it is certainly growing.

Last month, Tesla revealed its plan for the second phase of Gigafactory Berlin expansion with battery production. But in terms of the next vehicle program to be manufactured at the factory, it is still up in the air.

The expansion is going forward nonetheless as shown by a new drone flyover of Tesla Gigafactory Berlin posted by Tobias Lindh on YouTube:

The video shows a lot of construction work happening around the plant – adding to the existing buildings of the first phase.

Tesla has also built a new Supercharger V4 station at the factory:

The automaker only has a handful of those next-generation Supercharger stations built and this one looks to be the biggest.

It also features a beautiful new solar carport.

We previously noted that we have some hope that Tesla will finally move forward with adding solar and batteries at more Supercharger stations with the next generation.

Tesla

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin

