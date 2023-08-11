Rad Power’s RadTrike sees $600 discount in New Green Deals, Level 2 EV charger $228, e-mowers, more

The weekend is ushering in a fresh batch of price cuts in the green energy world, with a rare discount taking $600 off the Rad Power Bikes electric RadTrike. That’s joined by some other unique offers like this Level 2 electric car charger at $228 and a price cut on the WORX Landroid robotic mower. Just don’t forget about our massive list of e-bike discounts now live, too.

Rad Power Bikes electric RadTrike has never sold for less

Last winter, Rad Power Bikes launched its very first three-wheeled electric vehicle, and today we’re seeing one of the first chances to save. The new RadTrike Electric Tricycle normally sells for $2,499, but is now dropping down to $1,899. This is a new all-time low alongside what is one of the very first chances to take some cash off that MSRP.

Aside from just standing out as the brand’s first three-wheeled EV, the RadTrike features a 750W front geared hub motor that allows it to cruise around at 14 MPH top speeds. In true Rad Power fashion, this e-bike has one of the best riding durations on the market with a 55-mile range being backed by the 480Wh battery. We fully break down what makes the RadTrike worth considering in our hands-on review.

This Level 2 electric car charger works with Tesla at $228

Amazon is offering the VOLTORB Level 2 Electric Vehicle EV Charger for $228. A 24% discount, this is a deal designed for those investing in an electric future. This portable charger with NEMA 14-50 plug can charge your car 6x faster than a normal wall outlet – where a level 1 charger averages 4 miles of driving per hour of charge, a level 2 charger averages 32 miles of driving range per hour of charge. This 20-foot cable has a rated voltage of 230V AC and a rated current of 32A max. The 2.8-inch screen displays charging data in time, with the working temperature of the charger available for monitoring at any point in its use. It possesses a safety feature where if the safe temperature is exceeded, the charging pile will stop working and automatically resume once temperatures have returned to normal. The smart chip can also fix common charging errors to ensure stable operations, and the rated power can be switched with the press of a button. This product is compatible with most electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, including Teslas, Audi e-tron, Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Volt, Toyota Prius, and Fiat 500E; and is also compatible with RV-type or a regular wall outlet with adapters, lowering your costs on installations.

Let this WORX Landroid robotic mower handle your lawn care

Small lawn owners rejoice! Amazon is offering the WORX Landroid S 20V 2.0Ah Robotic Lawn Mower for $816. Down from its normal price of $1,000, this 18% discount is the second lowest price we’ve seen for this product in 2023. Designed for smaller lawns, this product from Worx can handle lawncare needs for up to 1/8 acre. Control the mower remotely via the Landroid app through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Its 20V 2Ah Power Share battery is compatible with all Worx 20V, 40V and 80V tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products. The floating blade disc automatically lifts the blades giving the device more clearance to navigate uneven terrain without getting trapped or stuck. Its 20V motor runs 50% longer, is 25% more powerful, and offers 10% longer life compared to similar products with brushed motors.

