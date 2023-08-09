GM says an electric coupe is coming – Camaro or Corvette EV on the horizon?

A new electric coupe based on the General Motors Ultium platform is in the works. Is it the electric Camaro or Corvette EV we’ve been waiting for?

GM teases an electric coupe in the works

General Motors highlighted this week that all EVs based on its Ultium platform will soon be able to charge your home with bidirectional V2H charging tech.

The automaker is rolling out vehicle-to-home (V2H) capabilities on all its upcoming electric vehicles by model year 2026. However, the first vehicles will receive the technology much earlier, including the

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST

2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

2024 Cadillac Lyriq

Upcoming Cadillac ESCALADE IQ.

However, you may notice something missing from this list – the sedans. In particular, the coupes. GM confirmed during a video introduction for its V2H tech posted on social media that the technology will be available in Ultium-based sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs (including the Blazer and Equinox EVs), trucks (Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV), and coupes.

GM’s president, Mark Reuss, confirmed that an all-electric Corvette was in the works last April, stating, “We will offer an electrified and a fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette in the future.”

According to sources within GMs Tech Center, Corvette may even receive its own electric spinoff brand with a four-door coupe and crossover version.

2024 Corvette E-Ray (Source: Chevrolet)

In a separate report last December, sources inside GM claimed the next EV spinoff could include an electric 2+2 Camaro coupe, convertible, and two and four-door SUVs. It would be offered at a Corvette-like midprice and could be “loosely linked to the C9 Corvette in content.”

Despite a spinoff or not, the Camaro is all but confirmed to go electric. Scott Bell, vice president of Global Chevrolet, said after retiring the current generation Camaro:

While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story.

The electric coupe GM is promising could also include a potential high-end EV from the Cadillac brand as it works toward an all-electric lineup by 2030.