Quick Charge Podcast: August 8, 2023

- Tesla hires new manufacturing executive to lead elusive Giga Nevada expansion
- Tesla partners with EnergyHub to build ‘largest virtual power plant in Northeast’
- Will Tesla Cybertruck have a solar roof?
- Tesla Cybertruck spotted next to Rivian R1T for size comparison
- Rivian Q2 earnings: raised guidance plus EV margins improved by 50%
- Lucid Motors (LCID) Q2 2023 results: Revenue holds, deliveries slip on path to 10k+ annual units
- Lucid Air Sapphire final specs unveiled with over 1,200 hp, 0 to 60 mph in 1.89 seconds
- Volkswagen edges past Tesla in tight German EV race through July with an unsung hero
- Hyundai targets key EV market with plans for five electric models
- GM to expand vehicle-to-home (V2H) bi-directional charging capabilities to all Ultium-based EVs
- Proterra becomes the latest EV innovator to file for bankruptcy protection
