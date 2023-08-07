Tesla Cybertruck spotted next to Rivian R1T for size comparison

With only a few Tesla Cybertruck prototypes out there, it has rarely been spotted next to another electric pickup truck for a nice size comparison.

But now we get to see it next to a Rivian R1T.

We are likely weeks away from the first Cybertruck deliveries, yet we don’t have the finalized specs and dimensions of the electric pickup truck.

Most of what was released at the unveiling of the prototype in 2019 is likely to be outdated as the vehicle evolved on its path to production over the last four years.

Tesla is keeping the Cybertruck’s details close to its chest and is only expected to release them at a delivery event next month.

Nonetheless, the automaker did recently confirm that it expects the Cybertruck to be “the first sub-19 ft pickup truck with four doors and a bed over six feet.” That at least gives us a pretty good idea of the size and proportions of the truck.

Now a Cybertruck was spotted next to a Rivian R1T to give us another perspective about the size of the truck (via Cybertruck Owners Club):

The camera angle makes the R1T look bigger, but you can still get a good idea of the size comparison – especially the width, which does look larger than the Cybertruck. According to Rivian, the R1T is 6.5 feet (2,007 mm) wide.

The Rivian R1T is 217.1 inches (5.51 m) long compared to the Cybertruck, which is less than 228 inches (5.79 m), according to information recently released by Tesla.

As for the bed, the Cybertruck’s is apparently 6 feet long compared to the R1T’s 4.5-foot bed. That could be surprising looking at this picture, but the Cybertruck’s shape is really deceiving.

The good news is that we are going to have all the final details in just a few weeks when Tesla starts deliveries of the highly anticipated pickup truck.