Segway’s Ninebot F40 electric scooter falls to $592 in New Green Deals, plus tons of e-bikes and more

A new work week has a fresh batch of Green Deals going live today, all thanks to our pals over at 9to5Toys. Today, we have a batch of discounts on all things green energy, all of which are headlined by Segway’s Ninebot F40 Electric Scooter as it falls to $592. That’s also joined by tons of e-bikes today, delivering just about every form-factor you could want from an EV with steep discounts attached.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Segway’s Ninebot F40 Electric Scooter falls $208

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $592. While not the lowest price we’ve seen for this product, today’s offer amounts to $207 in savings from the usual $800. The flagship of the F series lineup, this electric scooter boasts a top speed of 18.6 MPH, and a guaranteed 25-mile travel distance on a single charge thanks to its 350W motor.

It also sports 10-inch pneumatic tires paired with upgraded shock absorption providing a smoother ride on rough surfaces, as well as safer breaking options from its front-wheel drum brake which complements its typical regenerative breaking features. Sure, summer is coming to a close. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get some sweet joy rides in or use this end of season discount as the perfect chance to swap over to the micromobility movement.

Rad Power Bikes takes up to $700 off popular e-bikes

Rad Power Bikes is now launching a new back to school sale that’s offering a series of e-bike discounts in tow at up to $700 off. All marked down to some of the best prices yet, shipping is free across the board. A favorite is putting the RadRunner Plus Electric Utility Bike in the spotlight. Marked down for one of the very first times, you can now score this one for $1,749. Normally fetching $1,999, you’re now looking at the best discount of the year at $250 off. It does come within $50 of the all-time low from last fall, but is the best we’ve seen since.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRunner Plus, we walked away quiet impressed, calling it one of the most capable electric bicycles we’ve taken for a spin. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range with a 20MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings that give the RadRunner Plus its distinct look.

Alongside the RadRunner Plus that’s headlining the savings as a particularly uncommon markdown, the savings also continue over to a series of other e-bikes. All discounted to some of the best prices of the year, if not all-time lows in their own right, the savings are live through the next few weeks.

Hover-1 Night Owl electric scooter delivers 31 MPH top speeds

If you’ve been looking for a higher-end electric scooter but don’t want to pay a higher price tag, we have just the deal for you today. Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $924.84 shipped. Typically fetching $1,800 these days, that MSRP is now fading into the best discount we have ever seen. It’s clocking in at $875 in savings while also beating our previous mention by an extra $427. Today’s offer is also the first time we’ve seen it drop under $1,000, too.

Delivering quite the capable ride, the Hover-1 Night Owl packs a folding design that comes centered around 1,400W of power. The two 10.5-inch off-road tires deliver a smooth ride for all 37 miles of its built-in range, with a 31 MPH top speed completing the package alongside front and rear suspension. All of that makes it a notable solution to riding around this spring and beyond on a new EV.

e-bikes, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.