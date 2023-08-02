Quick Charge Podcast: August 2, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla and Rivian are heading to court over ‘stolen trade secret’ claims
- Elon Musk says Tesla is now working on ‘final piece of the FSD AI puzzle’
- Tesla restarts deploying Magic Dock adapters at Superchargers in the US
- The first Tesla (and first EV) to drive around the world is doing it again now
- Subaru shifts focus to EVs with plans for eight electric models by 2028
- XPeng (XPEV) shares fall after autonomous driving leader resigns
- Volkswagen exploring another EV partnership in China, this time for Jetta
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments