Close look at Tesla’s massive Megacharger for its Tesla Semi electric truck

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jul 31 2023 - 6:52 am PT
70 Comments
Tesla Megacharger

We get a closer look at Tesla’s Megacharger and its massive charge connector for the Tesla Semi electric truck as the automaker deploys a mobile station.

While Tesla has gotten a lot of attention by opening up its charging connector, the NACS, there’s actually another charging connector that it is deploying – the Megacharger.

Tesla started production of the Tesla Semi late last year, but it’s only low-level production for a few customers and trucks to be used in Tesla’s own operations.

Because the Tesla Semi is only being used at a few locations, and mainly Tesla’s, there are not a lot of public charging stations for the electric semi trucks.

But Tesla has now deployed a mobile Megacharger at its Supercharger station in Baker, California between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Twitter user RodneyaKent spotted the Tesla Megacharger and shared a few pictures of it:

The Megacharger’s charge connector and charging cable are absolutely massive:

The Megacharger has been rumored to have a capacity of 750 to 1,000 kW. CEO Elon Musk has previously said it would enable to add 400 miles to the Tesla Semi in 30 minutes.

Now the electrical ratings on this station are suggesting a much lower charging capacity, but that’s likely because it is a mobile charging station:

Tesla is likely going to be deploying more higher power Megacharger stations at permanent locations as it starts delivering more Tesla Semi trucks.

However, that might have to wait until Tesla shifts production of the electric truck to Gigafactory Nevada.

