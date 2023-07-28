REI launches up to $900 off Big e-Bike Sale in New Green Deals, plus e-mowers, power stations, more

e-bikes are taking the spotlight today for all of the best environmentally-friendly deals going live to end the work week. REI has launched a new Big Bike Sale on electric vehicles at up to $900 off, to go alongside a fresh batch of offers on electric mowers, e-scooters, and more. Just don’t forget about all of the other best e-bike discounts around.

REI’s Big Bike Sale discounts summer-ready EVs

REI might not be the first name that comes to mind in the e-bike space, but the savings today really do speak for themselves. Direct from the REI website, the company has launched a Big Bike Sale that’s taking as much as 47% off a collection of its in-house bikes of both the pedal and electric variety. It really is the latter of the two we’re excited about, with the Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike taking the spotlight at $798.99. Down from $1,499, today’s offer amounts to 46% in savings. And with savings of that caliber, you better believe it’s a new all-time low.

The Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 arrives with five different modes of pedal-assist with a 350W motor helping you travel at up to 20 MPH. There’s a 40-mile range to back that, with a 417Wh battery pairing with front and rear lights, hydraulic disc brakes, and a SR Suntour suspension fork for smoother rides. Not to mention the fact that this bad boy is a whopping $700 off. Then be sure to check out all of the other e-bike discounts at up to $900 off courtesy of REI as we head into the weekend.

EGO’s Power+ 56V lawn mower is the perfect time to go electric

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $349 shipped. Typically fetching $429 this year, you’re now looking at the best price yet following the $80 discount. We have seen it on sale with this steep of savings attached, but it’s been a few months since an all-time low like today’s sale has arrived.

Powered by a 5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 45-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 mowing features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. Summer is now in full swing, making today’s price cut the perfect chance to finally ditch the gas mower from your arsenal and adopt a far more environmentally-friendly solution. All without having to pay full price, of course.

Gotrax’s just-released Eclipse Electric Scooter sees first discount

Seeing its first-ever discount, the all-new Gotrax Eclipse Electric Scooter is now on sale via Amazon. Dropping from the typical $600 price tag, today’s offer lands at $539.99 shipped. Saving you $60, this is the only chance to save since the new release first rolled onto the scene back in June and is of course a new all-time low. Spend 10 minutes walking around New York City, and you’re bound to see a handful of Gotrax scooters. Now you can own one too, as the discount today offers the just-released Gotrax Eclipse and its 20 MPH top speed for less.

Powered by a 500W motor, this electric scooter sports a 28-mile range to ensure it’s just as capable for trips to work and the store as it is for joyrides this summer. There’s a front suspension system alongside an integrated headlight and tail light. The whole package folds up when not in use, too, and while you are riding, you can monitor speed, range, and other riding stats in realtime with an onboard LED display.

Save $150 on this camping trip-ready Jackery solar kit

A bit more affordable way to have some extra power on-hand, the Jackery Solar Generator Explorer 500 kit is now on sale at Amazon. Dropping to $649 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, the savings land from the usual $799 MSRP. Today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings and is matching the best price of the year. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port.

Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall or just the peace of mind have having extra power on-hand, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. It’s also quite handy to have around when the power goes out, too. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup, and one thankfully comes included in the box. The SolarSaga 100W is a great option for juicing up from just the sun, and it can unfold to quickly turn a bright sunny day into extra juice for the campsite.

