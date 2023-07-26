Quick Charge Podcast: July 26, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- 7 auto giants unite to build universal network of 30K+ clean-energy-powered fast chargers to North America
- Tesla appears to have shut down Fremont factory for upgrades
- Tesla to use tribal land loophole to finally operate in Connecticut
- Tesla finally confirms Supercharger V4 has 350 kW output
- If your Tesla starts to stink like cheesy feet, this is what you have to do
- Stellantis CEO compares margins with Tesla, GM ahead of first EV launches in the US
- Porsche stands by EV sales target despite falling Taycan sales, supply chain issues
- Nissan hits 1 million EV sales 12 years after launching the LEAF
