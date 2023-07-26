Tesla finally confirms Supercharger V4 has 350 kW output

Tesla has finally confirmed that its new Supercharger V4 has a power output of 350 kW as deployment appears to be ramping up.

Supercharger V4 has been revealed in construction plans for over a year now. It has been deployed at Supercharger stations in Europe for four months.

And yet, Tesla has yet to officially unveil the product and reveal its specs.

Instead, we have to get our information from what we see at new stations being deployed and construction plans for new stations.

For example, we know it has a much longer cable and a place for a screen and credit card reader.

A station was also spotted with electrical ratings of 1,000 volts and 615 amps, which would indicate that it has a total max power output of 600 kW. This is the limit of the output of the Supercharger, but it was always likely that Tesla would limit the output at the connector.

But now Tesla says that a new V4 Supercharger station being deployed in the UK has a power output of 350 kW (via a planning statement thanks to u/RealPokePOP on Reddit):

This combined Planning Statement and Design and Access Statement supports a planning application made by Tesla Motors Ltd for the development of 36no. EV charging units (16no. ultra-rapid V4 superchargers (350kW) & 20no. ChargePoint 6000 series EV chargers (22kw)), associated equipment cabinets, substation and associated electrical infrastructure. All charging units are universal and can be used by any EV user.

This is interesting because while there are a few electric vehicles that support 350 kW of power, Tesla doesn’t even have any… for now.

The plan also includes the specific dimensions of the Tesla Supercharger V4:

The longer cable is expected to be useful to support non-Tesla vehicles, which have charge ports at different locations on the vehicles.

The new stations are also believed to be important for the Cybertruck, which Tesla said would have a higher charging capacity.