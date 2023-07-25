Jackery’s Explorer 500 solar power station now $150 off in New Green Deals, Matter smart plugs, more

Today’s the day to add a little solar power into your setup, with the best environmentally-friendly discounts of the day coming headlined by a $150 discount on Jackery’s Explorer 500 power kit. It comes joined by some Matter smart plugs for automating your energy usage at home at $15 each, as well as rechargeable Panasonic battery kits and more. Just don’t forget about all of the other best e-bike discounts around.

Save $150 on this camping trip-ready Jackery solar kit

A bit more affordable way to have some extra power on-hand, the Jackery Solar Generator Explorer 500 kit is now on sale at Amazon. Dropping to $649 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, the savings land from the usual $799 MSRP. Today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings and is matching the best price of the year. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port.

Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall or just the peace of mind have having extra power on-hand, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. It’s also quite handy to have around when the power goes out, too. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup, and one thankfully comes included in the box. The SolarSaga 100W is a great option for juicing up from just the sun, and it can unfold to quickly turn a bright sunny day into extra juice for the campsite.

TP-Link’s new Matter Smart Plugs work with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant at $15 each

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the recently-released TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plugs. Right now, a bundle including two of the accessories is marked down to $29.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $40, this is only the second discount so far since first hitting store shelves back in May. Now clocking in at 25% off, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and landing as the best-ever discount. A 4-pack of them is now landing at the second-best price of $59.99, down from $70 after the on-page coupon savings are applied. The newest additions to the TP-Link Kasa smart home ecosystem, you’re now looking at a chance to save on the brand’s new Matter-enabled smart plugs. Sporting a compact design that won’t hog up both receptacles on the wall outlet, these notably arrive with Matter connectivity to work with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box. The features only get better from there, with energy monitoring allowing you to keep tabs on power vampires and the like.

Save $296 on this signature Super73 R electric motorbike

If last week’s discount on the NIU BQi-C3 e-bike just wasn’t cutting it in the looks department even with $900 in savings attached, today we’re tracking a rare chance to save on the Super73 R. This e-bike steps up to deliver one of the coolest designs on the market and is now on sale for $2,999 shipped courtesy of Best Buy. Normally fetching $3,295, today’s offer amounts to one of the first chances to save this year at $296 off. It’s the best since back in September of last year, too.

While the rad design might be a bit more subjective, the Super73 R is also an objectively solid pick for cruising around this summer. It can travel 75 miles or more on a single charge thanks to its 960Wh battery. There’s both pedal-assist and throttle-only riding modes, with a rear hub motor which can accelerate you at up to 28 MPH. We’re big fans of Super73 e-bikes here at Electrek, and you can read all about how they stack up in our feature.

Panasonic’s popular eneloop pro rechargeable battery bundles on sale from $30

Amazon is now offering Panasonic’s eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack for $54.67 shipped. Now arriving at a new all-time low, today’s offer lands from the usual $80 going rate. This $25 discount is now clocking in at $4 under our previous mention from back in June and marking the perfect opportunity to make the switch to an eco-friendly solution. Arriving with 12 total batteries, this bundle from Panasonic packs six AA and six AAAs to help provide a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion charger and a carrying case, which holds all of the batteries themselves. And speaking of, the AAs come equipped with 2,450mAh charges while the smaller AAs only pack 950mAh capacities.

Alongside the Power Pack above that is going to be a perfect option for those who need a little more variety, the savings today also continue over to a pair of discounts on charger bundles. Each of the following markdowns includes four AA batteries to go alongside either the standard or quick wall charger. These offers are at the best prices of the year, too.

Save $900 on the NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike

Courtesy of Best Buy today, your ticket to affordable summer e-bike joyrides is here. The NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike normally sells for $2,200, but now it’s seeing one of the best discounts to date at $1,299.99 shipped. Available in three different designs, the EV comes with $900 in savings just in time to ride out the last few months of warm weather. It’s also a new all-time low, period.

Everything for this e-bike comes centered around a step-through design that makes it easier to mount and dismount compared to some other form-factors. Then backed by a 920Wh drivetrain, the NIU BQi-C3 Pro is backed by a Gates carbon belt drive that helps keep maintenance to a minimum. There’s also an impressive 90-mile range that lets this model travel at up to 28 MPH in pedal assist mode. Though my favorite feature has to be the swappable twin batteries. While its massive range is already exciting in its own right, the ability to refuel just by clicking out the fuel cell makes it that much easier to keep juiced up. Our hands-on review breaks down the rest of the feature set if you’re not already sold.

