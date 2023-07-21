 Skip to main content

Join us again at IAA Mobility show in Munich September 5th – 10th

Avatar for Seth Weintraub  | Jul 21 2023 - 9:23 am PT
IAA Mobility 2023

We are heading back to Munich for the IAA Mobility Show 2023 September 5th – 10th as both Media sponsors and attendees. If you want to see the latest in automobiles and mobility first hand, you should pick up some tickets and join us.

The world’s largest and most important mobility event offers manufacturers, suppliers, tech companies, service providers, and startups a wide range of opportunities to present themselves and their services to a broad international B2B and B2C audience. More than 500 top-class visionaries, stakeholders, and decision-makers will speak (speaker’s list) and discuss the current topics, future visions, and challenges of mobility.

Probably our favorite areas (and where you’ll likely find us because we’re forgoing the booth this year and staying mobile) is on the e-bike and mobility test track and vehicle test driving area. The fun here is worth the price of admission alone.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.iaa-mobility.com/en/visitors/plan-your-visit/tickets-and-prices (Summit/Conference/Ticket). We hope you will join us!

