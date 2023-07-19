Eve Aqua HomeKit faucet falls to $120 in New Green Deals, Jackery power stations, e-bikes, more

Wednesday’s best green energy deals are all going live today, with a discounted way to save some money automating your lawn care routine taking stage. The latest Eve Aqua HomeKit faucet is now down to $120, marking one of the best prices ever. Also on tap today, a new all-time low on Jackery’s Explorer 1000 Pro at $769 still up for grabs and joined by a $300 discount on this slick Hover-1 500W Altai Pro e-motorcycle. Just don’t forget about all of the other best e-bike discounts around.

Eve’s latest Aqua HomeKit faucet with Thread automates your lawn care

After first launching back last August, the new Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller is now on sale for one of the very first times. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Thread-enabled model is sitting at $119.96 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $150 price tag, you’re looking at $30 in savings as well as one of the first discounts of the year. It’s $10 under our previous mention, a match of the all-time low, and a well-timed discount with getting your lawn in order on the mind this summer.

Packed into a refreshed design, Eve Aqua seeks to automate your sprinkler or outdoor faucet with the help of Siri this summer and beyond. On top of the usual HomeKit integration we see from the brand, there’s also Thread connectivity to complement its Bluetooth capacities. This time around the upgraded build has a brass faucet connector and magnetic valve to improve durability and protect against leaks, all while helping you automate your lawn maintenance system. Go dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

Jackery’s Explorer 1000 Pro has never sold of less

One of the first chances to save on one of Jackery’s latest portable power stations is now live. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Explorer 1000 Pro is now down to $769 shipped. Normally fetching $1,099, this $330 discount is fittingly a new all-time low. This is well below our previous $899 mention, bringing an extra $130 in savings into the mix.

As one of the more recent additions to the Jackery power station stable, the new Explorer 1000 Pro takes a more balanced approach compared to some of the flagship offerings we’ve seen arrive over the past few months. Everything comes centered around a 1,002Wh internal battery which comes backed by a wide array of ports for powering all of the gear in your camping or tailgating setup. Three full sized AC outlets are perfect for more demanding appliances, but there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports alongside some other slots for topping off smartphones and other gadgets. All of that comes packed into a refreshed design that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Trade in that classic e-bike design for Hover-1’s motorcycle-style 500W Altai Pro

Amazon is now offering one of the first discounts on Hover-1’s new Pro Altai R500 Electric Motorbike. Trading in the more standard designs we typically see from e-bikes, this unique model takes on a far more exciting form-factor and is now dropping down to $1,999.99 shipped. Typically fetching $2,300, you’re now looking at $300 in savings and the second-best price to date. This model just launched earlier this year and is now seeing its second price cut across the board. It also comes within $114 of the all-time low set in April.

Hover-1 Altai Pro may arrive as an e-bike, but its design screams more motorcycle with a rugged frame that houses the 500W electric motors. It can travel 60 miles on a single charge and at top speeds of up to 28 MPH, all of which is thanks to the 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that refuels overnight in 8 hours. Circling back to that unique frame design, there are two saddle bags, as well as storage racks, and not to mention the pair of 20-inch fat tires that help you handle uneven terrain. Hover-1 lastly outfits the Altai Pro with a headlight, taillights, turn signals, and side mirrors.

Save $50 on Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh

Earlier this spring, Anker launched its new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh to help bridge the gap between it’s more capable off-grid power stations and its more everyday carry-focused power banks. The new offering is now seeing one of its first price cuts, dropping to $119.99 shipped on Amazon after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $170, today’s offer arrives with $50 in savings attached. It’s only the third chance to save, while coming within $1 of the all-time low.

Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh arrives as a unique new addition to its lineup. Part camping lamp and part charger, the unique offering is ready to handle dishing out more power than your usual portable offering. The entire build starts with a 60,000mAh internal battery that sits within a more rugged form factor than the brand’s usual releases. It has an integrated strap on top that helps make transporting the heftier build a bit easier. Now it sells for the second-best price yet, making the package we wrote home about in our launch coverage an even better value.

Other new Green Deals landing this week

