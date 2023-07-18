Quick Charge Podcast: July 18, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla reveals Cybertruck seats in butt robot video
- Tesla is rumored to partner with Samsung for 4-nm chip in self-driving HW 5.0
- Tesla CyberCanopy: Is it a new Tesla product?
- Check out Tesla’s unreleased early designs for Cybertruck
- Lucid (LCID) EVs are available for lease for the first time in Saudi Arabia
- Jaguar, Range Rover owner picks new EV battery site, could secure UK auto industry
- VW’s US Innovation Hub just revealed 4 EV breakthroughs
- Stellantis builds a ‘comprehensive ecosystem’ to avoid key EV supply chain risks
- GM vows to ramp-up new EV production this year despite battery supply crunch
- Bollinger Motors kicks off all-electric B4 chassis cab validation builds ahead of 2024 deliveries
