Sun Joe’s 2,200 PSI electric pressure washer hits $164 in New Green Deals, rechargeable batteries, more

Discounts on green energy gear are about more than just switching to a more environmentally-conscious option, as they can also help you save some time too. That’s exactly what the $75 discount on this Sun Joe electric pressure washer can do at $164, though switching to the more eco-friendly model can also save you some green, too. It’s joined by this Panasonic eneloop Pro rechargeable battery package, as well as the best price yet on the popular RadExpand 5 e-bike at $1,399. Just don’t forget about all of other the best e-bike discounts around.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

This Sun Joe pressure washer helps you save time and money

Dropping to one of its best prices yet, this 2,200 PSI electric power washer from Sun Joe is delivering a more cost and time efficient way to handle cleaning your outdoor space. Now on sale at Amazon, the SPX3000 drops to $164 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching as much as $240 as of late, today’s offer pairs the existing cash discount with some added savings via the coupon to deliver a $75 markdown. This is the best price in months and comes within $7 of the 2023 low.

Sun Joe makes some of our favorite pressure washers here at 9to5, and this SPX3000 model lives up to that reputation with a 2,200 PSI output. It can pump out 1.65 gallons per minute, hooking into your hose to help make quick work of cleaning the patio, siding, and more. There’s a 1-liter detergent tank built into the 28.4-pound design, which pairs well with a variety of bundled attachments. So instead of trying to clean with just your hose, bust out the heavy artillery and make quick work of any lingering grime.

Score four rechargeable eneloop pro AA batteries with charger

Amazon is now offering the a 4-pack of Panasonic eneloop Pro rechargeable AA batteries with bundled charger for $31.53 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at the third-best price to date at within $1.50 of the all-time low. This is the best we’ve seen since back in the beginning of spring with over 20% in savings attached. This starter bundle from Panasonic is the perfect solution for kickstarting a more environmentally-friendly setup. The four included AA batteries are a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion charger, which can power up each of the rechargeable batteries’ 2,450mAh charges.

Also on sale today, Panasonic’s companion eneloop pro fast charger is now dropping to go alongside the lead bundle. Offering faster charging speeds than its standard offering, this wall adapter can refuel four of the AAs above at a time in just four hours, compared to the 9-hour speeds of the entry-level offering. Now sitting at $18.19, this is down from $25 and marking one of the best discounts to date at $1 below our previous mention.

Expand some savings with the RadExpand 5 e-bike

Rad Power Bikes makes some of our favorite EVs across all of 9to5, and today we’re tracking a notable chance to save on one of its more compact offerings. The latest RadExpand 5 e-bike gets its name from a folding design that expands when it’s time to ride, and today you can expand some savings on the recent release. Normally the electric bike sells for $1,649, but right now you can bring it home for $1,399 shipped thanks to the summer savings this week. Those $250 in savings deliver a match of the all-time low for one of the first times while arriving at a new 2023 low.

Delivering a space-saving design, the RadExpand 5 merges all of the usual Rad Power Bikes features with a build that can fold closed when not in use. Its 750W electric motor can carry 275 pounds at up to 20 MPH over a 45-mile range, making it just as ideal for joyrides as it is for quick trips to the store. We found it to be a worthwhile option in our hands-on review from last spring. Though if you’re looking for something more full-featured, we highlight another discount below the fold.

e-bikes, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The Independence Day savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.