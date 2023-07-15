Velotric launches two new utility and cargo e-bikes, challenging the market

The utility and cargo electric bike market is booming with plenty of interesting new models hitting the scene lately. Now Velotric is rolling out its new Packer and Go models to claim its stake in the utility e-bike field. Both the Velotric Go and Velotric Packer come ready with interesting features and performance-oriented specs designed for riders that do more than just commute or recreate on their bikes.

Both bikes come 48V 14.4 Ah with UL2271 certified batteries and 690 Wh of capacity as well as UL 2849 certification for the entire e-bike. They both also feature 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes on 180 mm rotors, 5 levels of pedal assist, Apple Find My integration and 3.5″ LCD screens with USB charging.

From there, the rest of the specs begin to differ.

The Velotric Go 1 is the more compact of the two, designed to offer utility needs in a package that fits inside the footprint of a typical bicycle.

The bike features a total payload of up to 440 lb (200 kg) with cargo load making up 120 lb (50 kg) of that capacity.

The Velotric Go uses a Velopower H50 drive system that offers a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) out of the box, making it a Class 2 e-bike. However, riders can unlock speeds of up to 25 mph (40 km/h), though that may affect the bike’s legal classification in certain jurisdictions. Generally the unlocked modes for e-bikes are advised as being “for off-road use only.”

The bike has a maximum range of 48 miles (77 km) on throttle or 55 miles (88 km) on pedal assist, though both of those are measured when traveling at slower speeds. Making full use of the 500W continuous rated rear motor (with 900W of peak power) will drain the battery more quickly.

The 65 lb (29.5 kg) bike has a 60mm travel hydraulic suspension fork, 15mm thru-axle for strength, a frame-integrated rear platform rack, Shimano 7-speed shifter, and CST 20×3.0″ tires. Additional accessories are available, including front and rear baskets, passenger handrails/footpegs and seat pads, but those accessories will cost extra on top of the US $1,799 MSRP. Though if you act fast, the bike is on sale for the rest of the month for just $1,499.

The Velotric Packer, which is priced slightly higher at US $1,999 MSRP, though it is currently on promotional sale for the launch at just $1,799. The Packer also comes with a higher cargo rating of 176 lb (80 kg), despite having the same overall payload capacity of 440 lb (200 kg).

The longtail cargo e-bike has a higher power 750W continuous motor with 1,200W of power. It also has slightly more torque than the Velotric Go (75 Nm vs 65 Nm), though it is also a Class 2 e-bike capable of 20 mph (32 km/h) out of the box and 25 mph (40 km/h) when unlocked.

The 75 lb (34 kg) bike features an 8-speed Shimano shifter as well as mismatched tires with a 26×2.4″ tire up front and a 20×3.0″ tire in the rear for lower cargo deck height. The front hydraulic suspension fork features 80mm of travel and also includes a 15mm thru axle.

The bikes are now on sale at Velotric’s website.

Electrek’s Take

I’ve watched with interest as Velotric has grown and expanded, from off-road and commuter e-bikes to lightweight designs and now into cargo and utility models.

The company’s adoption of Apple’s Find My system is a big value-added that provides GPS-like bike tracking in fairly built-up areas. It won’t help if you lose your bike in the woods where there aren’t many iPhones around to ping it, but you’ll basically have 24/7 updates on your bike’s position if you live in a city or other relatively populated place. It’s not the same as GPS, but it’s a great addition to a bike (and doesn’t drain the battery like GPS does).

I’m glad to see high weight capacities as well as other rugged notes like thru-axles and suspension. All in all, I’m liking what I’m seeing here.