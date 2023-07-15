Quick Charge Podcast: July 15, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla has built ‘first Cybertruck’ at Giga Texas
- Tesla unveils V4 Supercharger with credit card reader, subsidy measure?
- Tesla launches electric ATV for kids in China after being banned for dumbest reason in the US
- Japan’s EV reluctance claims first casualty: Mitsubishi suspends business in China
- Volkswagen CEO issues ‘final wake-up call’ amid drastic spending freeze
- Volkswagen’s autonomous ID.Buzz EVs to begin transporting passengers in Germany
- GM plans new cheaper Cadillac ‘Optiq’ electric SUV in China
