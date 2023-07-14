 Skip to main content

Tesla-powered electric Humvee goes on sale for almost $100,000

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jul 14 2023 - 7:31 am PT
A Canadian company has put on sale a Tesla-powered electric Humvee for almost $100,000, and it has impressive performance.

Tesla powertrains are the go-to powertrain for electric conversion projects, and now it has made its way into a Humvee pickup frame.

It’s your way to get get a Tesla-powered pickup truck before the Cybertruck becomes available.

North American Electric Vehicle, an EV conversion company based in Oliver, British Columbia, unveiled the H1EV, a Humvee pickup truck with a Tesla powertrain.

Here are a few images of the impressive EV conversion:

The company shared some of the specs with Electrek:

  • BODY: 4 DOOR HUMVEE PICKUP
  • MOTOR: DUAL TESLA MODEL S – 600 HP
  • BATTERY: STANDARD RANGE – 150 MILES RANGE
  • EXTERIOR: GRAY COLOR
  • INTERIOR: BLACK VINYL
  • SEATS: CORBEAU MOAB VINYL
  • LEVEL 2 CHARGE SYSTEM
  • GPS SPEEDOMETER
  • IPAD DISPLAY
  • 4X4
  • 37” TIRES AND 20” RIMS
  • BLACK CANVAS TOP

For these specs, North American Electric Vehicle is asking for $98,900 USD for H1EV.

For an extra $20,000, the company can add more Tesla battery modules to try to double the range to 300 miles.

It can also add a full leather interior for $6,000.

North American Electric Vehicle says that it needs a few months to secure the donor body, the Tesla parts, and do the conversion.

Electrek’s Take

I love EV conversions and this one is a fun one. I would happily drive that; I might even prefer it to the Cybertruck.

If I could have this and a 1969 Tesla-powered Corvette, my EV conversion dreams would be complete.

