Tesla-powered electric Humvee goes on sale for almost $100,000

A Canadian company has put on sale a Tesla-powered electric Humvee for almost $100,000, and it has impressive performance.
Tesla powertrains are the go-to powertrain for electric conversion projects, and now it has made its way into a Humvee pickup frame.
It’s your way to get get a Tesla-powered pickup truck before the Cybertruck becomes available.
North American Electric Vehicle, an EV conversion company based in Oliver, British Columbia, unveiled the H1EV, a Humvee pickup truck with a Tesla powertrain.
Here are a few images of the impressive EV conversion:
The company shared some of the specs with Electrek:
- BODY: 4 DOOR HUMVEE PICKUP
- MOTOR: DUAL TESLA MODEL S – 600 HP
- BATTERY: STANDARD RANGE – 150 MILES RANGE
- EXTERIOR: GRAY COLOR
- INTERIOR: BLACK VINYL
- SEATS: CORBEAU MOAB VINYL
- LEVEL 2 CHARGE SYSTEM
- GPS SPEEDOMETER
- IPAD DISPLAY
- 4X4
- 37” TIRES AND 20” RIMS
- BLACK CANVAS TOP
For these specs, North American Electric Vehicle is asking for $98,900 USD for H1EV.
For an extra $20,000, the company can add more Tesla battery modules to try to double the range to 300 miles.
It can also add a full leather interior for $6,000.
North American Electric Vehicle says that it needs a few months to secure the donor body, the Tesla parts, and do the conversion.
Electrek’s Take
I love EV conversions and this one is a fun one. I would happily drive that; I might even prefer it to the Cybertruck.
If I could have this and a 1969 Tesla-powered Corvette, my EV conversion dreams would be complete.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments