Panasonic eneloop Pro rechargeable battery bundle at $31, Rad Power e-bikes from $1,399, more in New Green Deals

All of the best green energy deals are now live as we head into the weekend, with a great way to save some cash up front while cutting back on consumables over time. This Panasonic eneloop Pro package gives you four rechargeable batteries and a companion charger at $31 to headline the discounts today. It’s joined by the best price yet on the popular RadExpand 5 e-bike at $1,399, as well as Goal Zero portable power stations and so much more. Just don’t forget about all of the best e-bike discounts around.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Score four rechargeable eneloop pro AA batteries with charger

Amazon is now offering the a 4-pack of Panasonic eneloop Pro rechargeable AA batteries with bundled charger for $31.53 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at the third-best price to date at within $1.50 of the all-time low. This is the best we’ve seen since back in the beginning of spring with over 20% in savings attached. This starter bundle from Panasonic is the perfect solution for kickstarting a more environmentally-friendly setup. The four included AA batteries are a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion charger, which can power up each of the rechargeable batteries’ 2,450mAh charges.

Also on sale today, Panasonic’s companion eneloop pro fast charger is now dropping to go alongside the lead bundle. Offering faster charging speeds than its standard offering, this wall adapter can refuel four of the AAs above at a time in just four hours, compared to the 9-hour speeds of the entry-level offering. Now sitting at $18.19, this is down from $25 and marking one of the best discounts to date at $1 below our previous mention.

Featured deal: Not to be outdone, EcoFlow is also offering some enticing Prime Day specials this year. Getting in on the summer saving festivities, the discounts this week deliver up to 51% in savings on the brand’s popular power stations, solar panels, and off-grid kits. The best prices of the year are live over the next several days, with the main Prime Day discounts launching for two days only on July 11 and 12.

We’re also able to offer an exclusive code electreckpd that adds an extra 5% in savings on top of the already-discounted items from EcoFlow.

Goal Zero’s Yeti 200X offers portable backup power on a budget

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Yeti 200X Portable Power Station for $220. Taking $100 off the usual $300 going rate, you’re looking at $80 in savings and only the third discount of the year. This is the second-best price of the year at within $20 of the all-time low.

A lot of the power stations we feature at 9to5 as of late are of a much more capable variety, which makes today’s price cut on the Goal Zero Yeti 200X a notable option for those who can get away with something a bit more entry-level. It’ll provide 187Wh of energy to your setup, be it for just having some extra energy around the house in case of power failures or to tag along on tailgates and the like. There’s a full AC outlet on the front, as well as a car cigarette lighter outlet, dual USB-A 2.4A ports, and then the 60W USB-C PD port.

Expand some savings with the RadExpand 5 e-bike

Rad Power Bikes makes some of our favorite EVs across all of 9to5, and today we’re tracking a notable chance to save on one of its more compact offerings. The latest RadExpand 5 e-bike gets its name from a folding design that expands when it’s time to ride, and today you can expand some savings on the recent release. Normally the electric bike sells for $1,649, but right now you can bring it home for $1,399 shipped thanks to the summer savings this week. Those $250 in savings deliver a match of the all-time low for one of the first times while arriving at a new 2023 low.

Delivering a space-saving design, the RadExpand 5 merges all of the usual Rad Power Bikes features with a build that can fold closed when not in use. Its 750W electric motor can carry 275 pounds at up to 20 MPH over a 45-mile range, making it just as ideal for joyrides as it is for quick trips to the store. We found it to be a worthwhile option in our hands-on review from last spring. Though if you’re looking for something more full-featured, we highlight another discount below the fold.

Jackery power stations still at all-time lows

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Jackery portable power stations, solar panel kits, and more. Jackery makes some of our favorite portable power solutions at 9to5Toys, and now they’re even better values. Earlier this spring, Jackery expanded its lineup of popular portable power stations with the new Explorer 2000 Plus, and now its second-ever discount is arriving. Marked down by itself to $1,999 shipped, today’s offer arrives at $400 off. This is matching the Amazon all-time low and is only the second chance to save.

Everything with Jackery’s latest starts with the Explorer 2000 Plus itself. The new power station finally makes the switch away from the NCM batteries that have long been used by Jackery over to the longer lasting and safer LFP standard. As for how you’ll actually be able to leverage all of that power, the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus comes outfitted with the kind of flagship roster of ports you’d expect from its latest and greatest. There’s four full AC outlets+ an RV friendly TT-30, as well as dual USB-A slots, a pair of 100W USB-C outputs, and a 12V car jack. There are also solar panel bundles at up to $700 off.

Featured deal: Bluetti is also stepping in to offer some notable Prime Day offers this week across its lineup of popular portable power stations and solar panels. Offering some of the best discounts to date, you’ll be able to secure a new off-grid package for tailgates and the like, as well as just having some extra power around the house.

e-bikes, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The Independence Day savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.