WORX electric mowers, string trimmers, and leaf blowers start from $56 in New Green Deals, plus Segway e-scooters and more

All of the best Prime Day deals are now up for grabs as Amazon’s shopping event enters its second day, and that means a fresh batch of green energy discounts to shop. On tap today, we have a collection of electric WORX tools for both the tool shed and workshop from $56. Those price cuts are joined by the best prices of the year on Segway’s latest GT SuperScooters at $865 off, as well as Anker power stations and so much more. Just don’t forget about all of the best e-bike discounts around.

WORX electric tools land at best prices of the year

Joining in on the green energy Prime Day deals this week, we’re now tracking a collection of WORX electric tools at the best prices of the year. All courtesy of Amazon and available exclusively for Prime members, the savings start at $55.99 and ship free across the board. You’ll find everything from essentials for the tool shed like electric mowers, leaf blowers, and string trimmers to some gear for your workshop. Live through the end of the day, you’ll want to shop all of the discounts right here.

Segway’s latest GT SuperScooters land at 2023 lows

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon is now offering some of the best discounts to date on a collection of Segway’s latest electric scooters. Perfect for embracing a bit of that micromobility this summer, today’s discounts all start from $180 and ship free across the board. A highlight is putting one of Segway’s more capable releases in the spotlight, with the SuperScooter GT1 Electric Scooter dropping to $2,499.99. Normally fetching $2,800, you’re looking at the first discounts of the year and a well-timed summer offer to deliver the 2023 low. It comes within $100 of our Cyber Monday mention last year, and is the second-best discount of all-time since launching in August of last year. Segway’s new SuperScooter GT1 arrives centered around a 1,008Wh battery that powers the 3000W rear-wheel drive motor. Capable of accelerating to 30 MPH in under 8 seconds, you’re looking at a more commuter-ready 37.3 MPH top speed to pair with its 43.5-mile range. Everything is then packed into an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and 11-inch tubeless tires.

Packed into a similar design as the lead deal, the SuperScooter GT2 steps up to an even more capable feature set with an even steeper discount attached. Segway is delivering an even faster electric ride thanks to a 43.5 MPH top speed powered by a 6000W 2-wheel drive motor that enables a 0 to 30 MPH acceleration in just under 4 seconds. That pairs with a 55.9-mile range, integrated transparent OLED display in-between the handlebars, and 1,512Wh battery. This model of course then steps up in price, and arrives with a more fitting $3,134.99 price tag to match all of the high-end functionality. This is delivering a new all-time low from its usual $4,000 price tag in the process, too. Today’s offer amounts to $865 in savings while beating our previous mention by an extra $165.

Featured deal: Not to be outdone, EcoFlow is also offering some enticing Prime Day specials this year. Getting in on the summer saving festivities, the discounts this week deliver up to 51% in savings on the brand’s popular power stations, solar panels, and off-grid kits. The best prices of the year are live over the next several days, with the main Prime Day discounts launching for two days only on July 11 and 12.

We’re also able to offer an exclusive code electreckpd that adds an extra 5% in savings on top of the already-discounted items from EcoFlow.

Anker power stations now on sale

If your charging needs are a bit more serious, Anker is also discounting its collection of portable power stations and solar kits for Prime Day 2023, too. A favorite has the all-new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh on sale for only the second time, dropping down to $118.99 from its usual $170 price tag. That 30% discount is landing as a new all-time low while beating the previous launch discount by $26.

Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh arrives as a unique new addition to its lineup. Part camping lamp and part charger, the unique offering is ready to handle dishing out more power than your usual portable offering. The entire build starts with a 60,000mAh internal battery that sits within a more rugged form factor than the brand’s usual releases. It has an integrated strap on top that helps make transporting the heftier build a bit easier. Now it sells for less than ever before, making the package we wrote home about in our launch coveragean even better value.

Hover-1’s just-released Altai Pro electric motorbike now

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 Electric Bicycle for $2,379.99 shipped. Typically fetching $3,000, you’re looking at only the third discount period on this new release. Amounting to $620 in savings, this model just launched last fall and is now dropping to a new all-time low at $120 below our previous mention from back in March.

Hover-1 Altai Pro may arrive as an e-bike, but its design screams more motocycle vibes with a rugged frame that houses the 750W electric motors. It can travel 55 miles on a single charge and at top speeds of up to 28 MPH, all of which is thanks to the 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that refuels over night in 8 hours. Circling back to that unique frame design, there are two saddle bags, as well as storage racks, and not to mention the pair of 20-inch fat tires that help you handle uneven terrain. Hover-1 lastly outfits the Altai Pro with a headlight, taillights, turn signals, and side mirrors.

On a more affordable side of the e-bike market, Hover-1 also has its Instinct model that clocks in with a $664.99 price tag. This one trades in the more rugged motorcycle aesthetic of the lead deal for a traditional e-bike build that can still handle traversing 40 miles on a single charge. It just clocks in with a 15 MPH top speed thanks to the 350W motor and 26-inch tires. Still, at far less cash than the lead deal, this is a much more affordable option for getting an EV in your garage for summer at $334 below the usual $999 price tag.

Jackery power stations also on sale for Prime Day

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon is offering the best prices of the year on Jackery portable power stations, solar panel kits, and more. Jackery makes some of our favorite portable power solutions at 9to5Toys, and now they’re even better values. Earlier this spring, Jackery expanded its lineup of popular portable power stations with the new Explorer 2000 Plus, and now its second-ever discount is arriving. Marked down by itself to $1,999 shipped, today’s offer arrives at $400 off. This is matching the Amazon all-time low and is only the second chance to save.

Everything with Jackery’s latest starts with the Explorer 2000 Plus itself. The new power station finally makes the switch away from the NCM batteries that have long been used by Jackery over to the longer lasting and safer LFP standard. As for how you’ll actually be able to leverage all of that power, the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus comes outfitted with the kind of flagship roster of ports you’d expect from its latest and greatest. There’s four full AC outlets+ an RV friendly TT-30, as well as dual USB-A slots, a pair of 100W USB-C outputs, and a 12V car jack. There are also solar panel bundles at up to $700 off.

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Greenworks electric outdoor tools. Shipping is free across the board. Covering just about every product category to convert your tool shed over to electric, the best prices of the year can now be found on the brand’s popular electric mowers, string trimmers, pressure washers, and so much more. You’ll want to just dive into the landing page to shop the entire sale for yourself, or check out these top picks.

RadRover 6 Plus falls to its best price yet

Rad Power Bikes makes some of our favorite electric vehicles on the market, and today we’re tracking one of the best discounts to date on one of those. Clearing out the RadRover 6 Plus, this high-step eBike normally sells for $2,099, but right now you can drop it down to $1,399 shipped. That’s a whopping $700 off while matching the best we’ve seen to date. It has only sold for this price once before, and that was back at the start of the spring.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRover 6 Plus, we walked away quite impressed, calling it the biggest update Rad Power Bikes has ever launched. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range per charge with a 20 MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings. It has a high-step design that comes backed by a 1-year warranty, too.

Featured deal: Bluetti is also stepping in to offer some notable Prime Day offers this week across its lineup of popular portable power stations and solar panels. Offering some of the best discounts to date, you’ll be able to secure a new off-grid package for tailgates and the like, as well as just having some extra power around the house.

