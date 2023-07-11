Tritium becomes first in the US to win a NEVI EV fast charger order

EV fast charger maker Tritium (Nasdaq: DCFC) is going to provide all DC fast chargers for the State of Hawai’i’s first phase of National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program funding.

Tritium’s DC fast chargers that are headed for Hawai’i are expected to be among the first in the country that will be NEVI funded and installed.

The Aloha State has an initial round of $2.6 million in NEVI funding. The Hawai’i Department of Transportation is using that money to buy eight Tritium NEVI systems that consist of 32 150 kW fast chargers and 16 power units.

Each Tritium NEVI-compliant charging system includes four PKM150 150 kW charging stations and two power rectifiers that deliver power to four EVs at the same time through a modular system. Tritium builds its charging systems in Lebanon, Tennessee.

The state is expecting to receive a total of $17.6 million in funding throughout the duration of the NEVI Formula Program, which will result in DC fast chargers being installed on almost 1,000 miles of roadway in Hawai’i.

The US Department of Transportation’s NEVI program is providing funding to states to build a US-wide network of EV chargers. The program has been allotted $1 billion a year for five years from 2022.

In September 2022, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) approved the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plans for all 50 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, which gave them access to FY22 and FY23 NEVI funding.

Most states are expected to provide access to NEVI funding in 2023. According to the US Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, the program will result in EV chargers having a presence across more than 75,000 miles of US highway.

Read more: Sick of EV chargers not working? Here’s how that’s going to change

Photo: Tritium

If you’re an electric vehicle owner, charge up your car at home with rooftop solar panels. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing on solar, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use, and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online, and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –ad*