Quick Charge Podcast: July 6, 2023

- Tesla to use Optimus robot in stores to help sales
- Over a dozen EV automakers, including Tesla and NIO pledge to avoid further price wars in China
- China revises EV credits for automakers, reducing offset opportunities that have driven production
- Ford’s EV sales slip in Q2 despite stronger F-150 Lightning performance
- Ex-Apple, Tesla exec wants to bring subscription services to Ford’s electric vehicles
- Rivian CEO has encouraging words about EV production, expanding into Europe
- Polestar (PSNY) stock spikes after reporting strong Q2 2023 deliveries
- Chevy’s performance Blazer EV SS postponed until next year, Blazer EV on track
- Nikola truck fire: Fire department says ‘no evidence at all that supports arson’
