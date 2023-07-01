Wheel-E Podcast: Guest Luke Workman, Eurobike 2023, FUELL Flluid-2, more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes special guest Luke Workman, battery guru and Zero’s former battery expert on ebike battery evolution and fire issues, FUELL’s new Flluid-2 and Flluid-3 e-bike testing, ChatGPT in an e-bike, Eurobike 2023’s coolest offerings, the new CSC ES5 electric scooter, NACS charging coming to motorcycles & more.

Sponsored by Pedego: For July only, save up to $500 (!!) on Pedego ebikes, including their newest model, The Avenue. Find a nearby store here.

The Wheel-E podcast returns every two weeks on Electrek’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Linkedin, and Twitter.

As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.

After the show ends, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:

We also have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.

Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the Wheel-E podcast today:

Luke Workman, former Zero battery lead and all around Guru talks about the latest and greatest in the battery industry as well as why fires happen and as consumers how can we put our minds at ease.

Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 12 p.m. ET (or the video after 1 p.m. ET):