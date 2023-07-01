Quick Charge Podcast: July 1, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla releases huge new software update with charge on solar, Spotify refresh, multiview, and more
- Tesla (TSLA) is expected to report record deliveries
- Tesla gives new owners in the UK a grabbing stick after forcing them to get left-hand-drive
- Rivian (RIVN) hires former Tesla, Apple exec to lead communications
- Toyota establishes new role to accelerate EV production in North America
- GM acquires software startup to help maintain EV battery health
- Ford will stop building Fiesta models next week to make way for the electric Explorer SUV
