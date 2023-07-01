Tesla releases huge new software update with charge on solar, Spotify refresh, multiview, and more

Tesla has started to push a huge new software update with a bunch of new features, including Charge on Solar, a Spotify refresh, multiview cameras, and more.
We haven’t had a big Tesla software update in a minute and it looks like this one is it.
Teslascope, a third-party Tesla companion app, detected a new update (2023.26) being pushed to a vehicle.
It features a variety of different new features and updates to existing ones.
Charge On Solar
Charge your Tesla with solar energy if you have a Powerwall. You can choose how much charging comes from solar versus other sources.
To set it up, open the Tesla app for your vehicle, tap the “Charge on Solar” message, and follow the instructions.
Requires Powerwall v23.12.10 and Tesla app v4.22.5.
This feature was spotted in Tesla software earlier this year, but it looks like it is now being pushed officially.
Spotify Refresh
Play your Spotify music, playlists, podcasts, and audiobooks with a more familiar look and feel.
Go to App Launcher > Spotify. Requires Premium Connectivity.
Anything that they can do here would be positive because Tesla’s native Spotify app is bare to say the least.
Automatic Headlights
Your lights turn on automatically when windshield wipers are activated and headlights are set to Auto in Controls > Lights > Headlights.
Destination Closing Soon
Navigation now shows if your destination is closing soon or may be closed by the time you arrive.
This sounds like a neat little addition to Tesla’s navigation system.
Bluetooth Game Controllers
Use Bluetooth controllers to play games in Arcade. To pair a controller, open the Bluetooth panel and follow the instructions.
This feature works best with PS5 controllers. Refer to the Owner’s Manual for more information.
Previously, you had to connect through USB. Now it should make gaming with controller easier in Tesla vehicles.
Camera View on Tesla App
You can now see multiple cameras at once when checking your vehicle’s surroundings.
To start using this feature, go to your vehicle settings in Controls > Safety > View Live Camera via Mobile App.
This feature requires Mobile App v4.22.5 and Premium Connectivity.
Top comment by Haggy
So, nothing useful, and no fixes for what's already broken.
Charge on solar could help if you have a rate plan that charges you more to charge off peak than you get credited for solar sent to the grid. But in general, demand is higher during the day. This won't change the total amount of electricity used overall. It means that less energy is sent to the grid to power other things used by other people, meaning that their energy has to be generated some other way, as opposed to an equal amount being generated some other way at night for the car owner, when the overall mix is likely cleaner. In that situation, it's a negative benefit for the environment. When we get to the point that most energy is from wind and solar, then if there's a glut of solar energy during peak sunlight hours, this will help.
Didn't headlights always go on when wipers did?
If I want to play something like an audio book, I might want to do it from USB. But Tesla broke that years ago and never fixed it. If I'm in the middle of listening, I get out of the car, come back and have no way to get back to where I left off, that's less functionality than a 1970s car with a cassette player. I'm not asking for a cassette player, but if Tesla's USB support has a fraction of the capability of a CD changer, even though it would be easy to emulate it and make it many times better, then something is very wrong.
Warmer Display Colors
Set your touchscreen to automatically adjust to warmer colors at night.
Go to Controls > Display > Reduce Blue Light.
Now with this new update, Tesla is also listing the smaller changes instead of letting us find them for ourselves.
Here’s the list:
- Recents & Favorites are now in separate tabs in the Media Player.
- The sliders to adjust volume, temperature, and charge limit are more precise.
- Sentry Mode records if someone tries to open a door or trunk when the vehicle is locked.
- Access the Owner’s Manual and Release Notes more quickly with the new Manual app. Read up on everything from regenerative braking to phone key or maximizing range.
- Automatic Navigation shows more details about your destination.
- Swiss French keyboard is available.
Please keep in mind that it can take a while for the update to propagate to the entire fleet, and updates can differ depending on regions and models.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments