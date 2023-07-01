Tesla releases huge new software update with charge on solar, Spotify refresh, multiview, and more

Tesla has started to push a huge new software update with a bunch of new features, including Charge on Solar, a Spotify refresh, multiview cameras, and more.

We haven’t had a big Tesla software update in a minute and it looks like this one is it.

Teslascope, a third-party Tesla companion app, detected a new update (2023.26) being pushed to a vehicle.

It features a variety of different new features and updates to existing ones.

Charge On Solar

Charge your Tesla with solar energy if you have a Powerwall. You can choose how much charging comes from solar versus other sources. To set it up, open the Tesla app for your vehicle, tap the “Charge on Solar” message, and follow the instructions. Requires Powerwall v23.12.10 and Tesla app v4.22.5.

This feature was spotted in Tesla software earlier this year, but it looks like it is now being pushed officially.

Spotify Refresh

Play your Spotify music, playlists, podcasts, and audiobooks with a more familiar look and feel. Go to App Launcher > Spotify. Requires Premium Connectivity.

Anything that they can do here would be positive because Tesla’s native Spotify app is bare to say the least.

Automatic Headlights

Your lights turn on automatically when windshield wipers are activated and headlights are set to Auto in Controls > Lights > Headlights.

Destination Closing Soon

Navigation now shows if your destination is closing soon or may be closed by the time you arrive.

This sounds like a neat little addition to Tesla’s navigation system.

Bluetooth Game Controllers

Use Bluetooth controllers to play games in Arcade. To pair a controller, open the Bluetooth panel and follow the instructions. This feature works best with PS5 controllers. Refer to the Owner’s Manual for more information.

Previously, you had to connect through USB. Now it should make gaming with controller easier in Tesla vehicles.

Camera View on Tesla App

You can now see multiple cameras at once when checking your vehicle’s surroundings. To start using this feature, go to your vehicle settings in Controls > Safety > View Live Camera via Mobile App. This feature requires Mobile App v4.22.5 and Premium Connectivity.

Warmer Display Colors

Set your touchscreen to automatically adjust to warmer colors at night. Go to Controls > Display > Reduce Blue Light.

Now with this new update, Tesla is also listing the smaller changes instead of letting us find them for ourselves.

Here’s the list:

Recents & Favorites are now in separate tabs in the Media Player.

The sliders to adjust volume, temperature, and charge limit are more precise.

Sentry Mode records if someone tries to open a door or trunk when the vehicle is locked.

Access the Owner’s Manual and Release Notes more quickly with the new Manual app. Read up on everything from regenerative braking to phone key or maximizing range.

Automatic Navigation shows more details about your destination.

Swiss French keyboard is available.

Please keep in mind that it can take a while for the update to propagate to the entire fleet, and updates can differ depending on regions and models.