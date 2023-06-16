AEHRA unveils SLEEK all-electric, four door GT simply called ‘The Sedan,’ targeting 500 mile range

Italian premium EV startup AEHRA continues to garner a demand for attention with its latest model reveal – The Sedan. Bold choice to choose not to name your EV models, but AEHRA has some confidence going into today’s reveal, showcasing a new model designed by former leads at Lamborghini and Ferrari. After seeing a full glimpse of The Sedan, we are starting to take notice ourselves.

If you haven’t heard of AEHRA, we don’t blame you. The Italian EV startup emerged last summer with a vision of combining Italian design elegance and engineering with American customer service to deliver a new breed of ultra-premium EVs.

This vision parallels the background of cofounder and CEO, Hazim Nada, who was born in the US and raised in Italy. From the get go, AEHRA has expressed an initial focus on design shapes and architectures as Nada has previously said he believes most EVs today are still being engineered with legacy design in mind, and that automakers aren’t utilizing the full capabilities today’s electric powertrains enable.

Sure, specs like horsepower and range are still very important (more on that below), but AEHRA is hoping to redefine the definition of how EVs look and are experienced, beginning with two initial models. It’s first EV, The SUV, made its public debut this past December, but still left the startup flying a bit under the industry’s radar (EV startups showcasing concepts are a dime a dozen after all).

That being said, AEHRA is taking a fresh approach to both the way it designs and promotes its EVs – a lineup that is now joined by The Sedan. The company teased some images of its second model in late May, but the sharply designed GT saloon made its official debut in Italy today. Check it out.

AEHRA sedan makes official debut at Monza Motor Show

Today in front of a crowd at the Milano Monza Moving Motor Show in Italy, AEHRA pulled the sheet off its second EV model – The Sedan.

It has the fingerprints of AEHRA’s head of design Filippo Perini all over it. Before jumping ship to AEHRA, Perini was the lead designer at Lamborghini and oversaw the fruition of several legendary models, including the Murciélago LP 640, Aventador, Huracan, Centenario, and Urus. The design lead is also supported by chief engineering officer Franco Climatti, who brings 32 years of experience working at Ferrari.

With an arsenal of supercar designers at the helm, it’s easy to see how AEHRA was able to create such unique and streamlined looking EVs so quickly. As we’ve mentioned before, AEHRA likes to point out the “beautiful flowing lines and exceptionally strong organic, muscular proportions” of The Sedan and sums up its side profile perfectly as “almost liquid-like.” Perini was as bold as to describe AEHRA’s new electric saloon as “the antithesis of baroque design culture.”

If it ain’t baroque…

The Sedan will follow The SUV on the same mono-body platform and its expected to come equipped with three all-electric motors combining for 794 bhp. Like its SUV sibling, AEHRA’s sedan will feature a 120kWh battery built by Miba out of Austria, offering charge rates up to 350kW and bi-directional capabilities. AEHRA says it is targeting a range of 497 miles per charge on The Sedan.

As you’ll notice in the images above, The Sedan features quadruple falcon-wing doors, which may end up sticking as the signature look of all AEHRA EVs. That image in particular is our only glimpse at The Sedan’s interior so far, but we’d expect the second model to house similar components as the SUV, such as an infotainment screen the length of the entire dash that can extend into “home theatre mode” when parked.

While The Sedan remains a concept for now, AEHRA has assured the public that the production version will look virtually identical when it arrives in 2026 alongside The SUV. Per CEO Hazim Nada:

Engineered and manufactured using only the very best technology, materials and methodologies the global automotive industry has to offer, both the AEHRA SUV and AEHRA Sedan are driven by a purity of function and will usher in a new era of ultra-premium, exquisitely beautiful emission-free mobility.

As a startup, AEHRA has expressed it has “substantial funding in place” to get its first two EVs into scaled production and has already shared intentions to roll out in markets of North America, Europe, China, and the Gulf States in 2026. We’ll see…

Electrek’s Take

AEHRA has been on my radar for quite sometime now, but this is my first time writing about them because its the first time, in my opinion, they’re starting to show EV tech that could maybe… one day… be real.

Their initial emails and press releases were promising these grandiose designs and performance, but with nothing to show but a silhouette. Forgive me for passing on that way back when, but you and I both know better than to waste your time chasing “what-ifs” in the EV startup world.

I’m admittedly impressed by The Sedan, although I think the name is pompous and will get confusing if AEHRA actually has a run in producing multiple EV models. Let’s get to production on these first two EVs, then talk.

The design expertise of the company’s hypercar veterans is apparent on this thing. It looks slightly bloated to me from the front and sort of gives me FF91 vibes, but I love that side profile and the rounded upper rear. I’m interested to hear its drag coefficient or whether the design team simply said, “screw it, just make it look cool.” I’d imagine its pretty aerodynamic, though, especially if AEHRA has any hope of even sniffing near the 497 mile range it’s targeting.

The startup appears to be taking a Fisker Inc. approach in which it takes its powertrain components á la carte and integrates them into a modular platform, leaving production to a contracted expert. That’s probably the wisest approach as AEHRA seems to be very design-centric, so let that team do what it does best and leave the actual scaling to the professionals.

I’m still pretty skeptical, just less skeptical. This will be a company to watch either way.