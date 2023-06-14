 Skip to main content

Microlino celebrates its 1,000th adorable electric microcar rolling off the line

Avatar for Micah Toll  | Jun 14 2023 - 1:06 pm PT
16 Comments
microlino electric micro car

The Swiss electric microcar Microlino has hit a major milestone as the 1,000th vehicle has finished production at its Turin, Italy-based factory.

You can say a lot of things about the two-seater Microlino electric microcar. You can say it won’t fit a whole family. You can say it’s not designed for road trips. You can even say it can’t carry a sheet of plywood.

But what you can’t say is that this little EV isn’t stunningly cool looking.

And for the record: It’s also not meant to do any of those other things. The Microlino is designed to replace larger cars in cities, offering a capable smaller vehicle that takes up only as much space as it needs and nothing more.

Capable is the operative word there, as the Microlino has a top speed of 90 km/h (56 mph) and a 12.5 kW (16.8 hp) motor. It’s no powerhouse, but it can handle pretty much any city job that urban residents could need.

microlino electric micro car

The Microlino looks like a small four-wheeled electric car, but it’s actually classified as an L7e “heavy quadricycle” in Europe.

Quadricycles have fewer regulations than full-size cars, allowing the Microlino to take a quicker path to market.

The reduced regulatory hurdles also help the Microlino achieve a smaller form factor with less weight, as well as offering a lower price point for urban commuters seeking a low-cost electric vehicle that can better protect them from the elements than an electric motorcycle or scooter.

As Microlino cofounder and CEO Merlin Ouboter explained:

Simply said, we need a lot less battery cells per kilometer of range than conventional electric cars, because the vehicle needs a lot less energy to be moved around. Therefore, the energy footprint for the production and usage of a Microlino is only about a third of that of a conventional electric car.

The Microlino still uses automotive-grade construction and components, and it claims to be the first in its category to use steel and aluminum unibody construction, similar to the way full-size cars are produced.

Unlike full-size cars, though, the Microlino uses a more compact design that features a single forward-opening door similar to the classic BMW Isetta bubble car.

Priced at around €17,900, the Microlino falls somewhere between the price of an electric motorcycle and an electric car, which is fitting because that’s where its specs land it as well.

And now that the production pace has picked up at the company’s Italian factory, more customers than ever are set to receive their long awaited Microlinos.

Top comment by Frank

Liked by 5 people

Unlike so many micros, it goes 56 mph, and even has doors! Way, way more practical in the city, and even as a 2nd car in the suburbs.

I wonder if they’ll ever put their great-looking 3-wheel, 2-seated scooter, the Microletta, into production.

View all comments

Ouboter used the occasion to tout the company’s ballooning production rate:

Yesterday the 1,000th Microlino rolled off our production line in Turin. What a great achievement and a milestone that cannot be replicated that easy by the many big mouths in our industry. Congratulations to the whole team, also for ramping up production from 10 to 20 cars per day in just a few weeks!

The Microlino team celebrates with the 1,000th microcar off the line

My own mini test ride in a Microlino

I had the chance to spend a couple minutes in one of those first 1,000 Microlinos last week at the Micromobility Europe conference in Amsterdam.

While climbing in is certainly an odd feeling, the little four-wheeler feels a lot like a traditional car once you’re inside.

I was only able to weave around a parking lot, but I could already tell that it was surprisingly powerful for its small size. With any luck, I’ll be able to do an open road test ride and video experience to get a better sense of what a Microlino can do in a true city environment.

Left: loading my backpack in the trunk; Right: climbing in for a test drive
Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Nevs

Nevs

Author

Avatar for Micah Toll Micah Toll

Micah Toll is a personal electric vehicle enthusiast, battery nerd, and author of the Amazon #1 bestselling books DIY Lithium Batteries, DIY Solar Power, The Ultimate DIY Ebike Guide and The Electric Bike Manifesto.

The e-bikes that make up Micah’s current daily drivers are the $999 Lectric XP 2.0, the $1,095 Ride1Up Roadster V2, the $1,199 Rad Power Bikes RadMission, and the $3,299 Priority Current. But it’s a pretty evolving list these days.

You can send Micah tips at Micah@electrek.co, or find him on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

Micah Toll's favorite gear

Lectric XP 3.0 e-bike sale

Best $999 electric bike ever!

Rad Power Bikes sales

Rad Power Bikes sales

Great e-bikes at great prices!