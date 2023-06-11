Tesla unveils new Giga Laboratory concept

Tesla has unveiled a new retail concept called ‘Giga Laboratory’, which appears to be a showcase of its manufacturing capacity.

While Tesla announced a move to online sales and moved back from physical retail back in 2019, the automaker has, in practice, continued to rely heavily on retail locations as part of its marketing effort.

In fact, Tesla’s number of physical locations (retail and service) has more than doubled to now 1,000 locations around the work over the last 3 years.

Tesla’s retail locations are especially important in extremely competitive markets for electric vehicles, like in China.

Now the automaker is trying a new retail concept in China called ‘Tesla Giga Laboratory’.

Tesla made the announcement on its official Weibo account (translated from Chinese):

“The country’s first “Tesla GIGA Laboratory” made a stunning debut. Tesla’s “Most Beautiful Store in Chengdu” unveiled the mystery: An immersive experience of the magic of “building a car in 45 seconds”. Meet up with friends “Chat and take a break”.”

The company shared pictures of the new retail experience:

For years now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been claiming that Tesla is a manufacturing company above everything else.

It looks like Tesla is now trying to include that in this new retail experience, which appears to be designed to showcase its manufacturing technology.

It also showcases its powertrain technology with some parts of its drivetrain being displayed.

What do you think of Tesla’s new retail experience? Let us know in the comment section below.