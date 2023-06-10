Quick Charge Podcast: June 10, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla snaps up new location in Fremont to expand 4680 battery cell production, report says
- White House throws some cold water on Tesla’s NACS victory
- Tesla’s NACS enjoys domino effect as EV charging companies adopt the standard
- GM CEO Mary Barra hints at Ultium Chevy Bolt in near future
- Rivian offers same day delivery to customers visiting its Normal, IL facility… like a ‘normal’ car company
- Fisker to sell and possibly build Ocean EVs in China, expects first deliveries in early 2024
- Aptera suddenly pauses Accelerator program at request of SEC, only two days left to invest
- Lordstown (RIDE) to take legal action against Foxconn over funding dispute
