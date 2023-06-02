 Skip to main content

Tesla changes Model Y Long Range in Canada to a Chinese import

Fred Lambert  | Jun 2 2023
Tesla has updated its Model Y Long Range in Canada to a Chinese import. It, unfortunately, comes with less range and the same price.

Tesla seems to be updating its vehicle lineup in Canada.

We reported on Tesla launching a new Model Y RWD in Canada that brings the price of the electric SUV down to $59,990 CAD – giving it access to up to $12,000 in incentives.

The vehicle is imported from China and built at Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai.

Now Tesla is also changing up its Model Y Long Range in Canada. The automaker updated its online configurator with the new version:

It features a range of 497 km – significantly lower than the previous 531 km of range with the previous version.

Despite the lower range, Tesla has decided to keep the same price of $69,990.

With the lower range, it is possible that Tesla decided to switch to LFP chemistry for the battery pack. The automaker has been increasingly switching to the cheaper battery chemistry over the last few years.

Last week, we reported on Tesla shipping as many as 10,000 vehicles from China to Canada this quarter alone.

