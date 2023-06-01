Ford launches flexible Mustang Mach-E leases through Uber

Ford is partnering with Uber to offer flexible, no-commitment Mustang Mach-E leases for rideshare drivers. The first-of-its-kind agreement is designed to promote EVs while cutting emissions in cities.

Ford and Uber expand Mustang Mach-E lease program

The program, called Ford Drive, is kicking off in California, allowing rideshare drivers to lease a Mustang Mach-E over a span of one and four-month increments.

Ford and Uber initially launched the lease program last year, giving Uber drivers in San Diego access to over 150 Mustang Mach-E models. With California leading the nation in EV adoption (and reaching its 1.5 million EV sales goal), Ford is expanding the program to San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Bill Knapp, CEO of Ford Drive, said, “The initial feedback has been so strong” for the program and that he’s excited to advance electrification with Uber.

Aiming to operate with only electric vehicles by 2030, the rideshare company launched Uber Comfort Electric with premium EVs, including the Tesla Model 3, Polestar, and the Mustang Mach-E. Uber also offers Uber Green, which connects riders with low or zero-emission options.

Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

To help drivers on its platform go electric, Uber has committed to spending $800 million in incentives. Christopher Hook, Uber’s head of sustainability, said:

Climate change is the most urgent challenge of our time, and we must work together in order to tackle it.

Hook added that offering an attractive and affordable lease option like the Mustang Mach-E is a win for drivers, their riders, and their communities with lower running costs and emissions.

Source: Ford

Uber EV drivers in North America are also eligible for the Zero Emissions incentive, allowing them to earn up to $4,000 a year with an additional $1 on every Uber Rides trip.

Electrek’s Take

The expanded program is a win for everyone. Uber can offer affordable EV leases to its drivers. Ford continues building out its EV unit. Drivers and riders can enjoy zero-emission travel, and it will help reduce tailpipe emissions in our cities.

With over 130 million people using the Uber app at least once in the first quarter of 2023, the company is being urged to reduce emissions and drive EV adoption.

Studies have shown that ride-hailing trips can emit 69% more polluting emissions than an average trip and can replace other zero-emission forms of travel like walking or biking in some instances.

According to Uber’s SPARK! report, high mileage drivers that go electric can help reduce emissions by up to 400%.