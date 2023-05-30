A new Range Rover electric SUV is coming to rival the Porsche Macan EV

British luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is transforming its lineup amid the industry’s shift to electric vehicles. Its latest plans include an electric successor to the Range Rover Velar, a stylish and functional rival to the upcoming Porsche Macan EV.

After revealing plans to transform its Halewood facility (initially opened by Ford) last year, located on the outskirts of Liverpool, we knew the automaker was planning to build at least three EVs at the plant.

JLR confirmed the Range Rover Discovery Sport and Evoque SUVs, built at the Halewood plant, would receive electric upgrades, but the third was unknown until March.

According to Autocar, a company update revealed a fully electric Velar SUV would join the more popular models in the lineup.

The new Velar is expected to ride on JLRs new EMA platform. JLR initially revealed the EMA platform as an EV architecture that supports hybrids in 2021, designed for smaller Land Rover models, but it’s now confirming the Velar, Evoque, and Discovery Sport are due for fully electric upgrades.

Range Rover Velar PHEB

Range Rover to launch an electric Velar SUV

Although JLR has yet to reveal the full details behind the upcoming EMA architecture, due out in 2024, it has said it will include a flexible battery structure and 800V fast charging capabilities.

The electric Velar will rival the upcoming Porsche Macan EV, due out next year, based on the Audi co-developed 800V PPE platform and designed to be “the sportiest model in its segment.”

Porsche Macan EV winter test (Source: Porsche)

Vehicle program director Nick Collins said the Velar must deliver “true Range Rover value,” including “off-road ability, usability, and refinement.”

As the report notes, the automaker said the EMA’s electric motors would feature an efficiency of around 4 to 4.5 miles per kWh, or “the most torque dense” in its class. As a result, the electric Velar will likely surpass the range and off-road capabilities of its ICE predecessors.

JLR revealed last July the EMA platform was undergoing engineering approval and is expected to begin rolling out in the next few months.

As part of the automaker’s global “Reimagine” strategy revealed in 2021, Jaguar will become an all-electric brand by 2025, while the rest of the brand will follow by the end of the decade. Furthermore, JLR is dividing its product lineup into Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery to maximize brand awareness and profitability.

Electrek’s Take

JLR initially launched the Velar in 2017 to compete with the Porsche Macan, so it’s only fitting to carry the name into the electric age.

Although it was the second-worst-selling Land Rover model over the past year (ending March 2023) with 29,845, it was still ahead of the Discovery. Meanwhile, the luxury electric SUV market continues expanding with upcoming models from Porsche, Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Lucid, Polestar, and more expected to launch within the next two years.