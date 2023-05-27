BLUETTI Introduces Veterans and Military Discounts for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is here, an occasion of profound remembrance and profound appreciation for the sacrifices made by our brave service members. To demonstrate our unwavering support and gratitude, BLUETTI is thrilled to introduce the Veterans and Military Purchase Program—an extraordinary initiative dedicated to honoring our active duty and retired military heroes.

From May 25th to 31st, eligible individuals can indulge in an astounding 10% additional discount on all products showcased on the official BLUETTI website, supplementing the existing promotions and offers. The process is effortless—simply select your desired power solutions on the esteemed BLUETTI platform, verify your military identity during checkout, and bask in the brilliance of unparalleled savings.

Amplify Your Memorial Day Outdoor Escapades

While Memorial Day serves as a poignant reminder, it also marks the advent of a summer filled with outdoor revelries; delightful barbecues, idyllic picnics, and thrilling adventures. BLUETTI’s durable power solutions are primed to elevate these experiences, rendering reliable and portable power accessible wherever and whenever you require it.

Unveiling the Portable Power Marvels: AC60 and EB3A

Embodying compactness and convenience, the AC60 and EB3A gracefully weigh in at approximately 20 lbs and 10 lbs, respectively. Ideal for light travels and brief excursions, these powerhouses effortlessly charge your smartphones, action cameras, mini-fridges, electric grills, and other small appliances during an enchanting camping sojourn. The remarkable IP65 rated AC60 can withstand water and dust, allowing it to thrive in diverse outdoor realms, from verdant rainforests to serene beaches. For an extra touch of outdoor versatility, pair the AC60 with the B80 expansion battery packs, scaling capacity to a hefty 2,015Wh. The AC60‘s introductory price can be combined with this exclusive offer for service members.

Unifying Capability and Portability: AC200P and AC200MAX

If you’re on a quest for a versatile emergency backup or camping companion, look no further than the remarkable AC200P and AC200MAX. Boasting power capacities ranging from 2,000Wh to 2,048Wh, these indomitable power stations channel 2,000W to 2,200W of sheer power, empowering your electric grills, blenders, televisions, coffee makers, mini-fridges, and beyond. Harnessing the sun, they ensure continuous power during your outdoor escapades with a max solar input capability of 700W to 900W. This will recharge the unit in 3 to 3.5 hours using the sun. The AC200P and AC200MAX can also serve as home backup power sources utilizing external battery packs. The B230 adds an extra 2,048Wh and the B300 adds 3,072Wh to any home or survival system. It should be noted that the AC200P only supports one B230 or B300 battery, while the AC200Max can connect up to two batteries of each for a max storage of 8,192Wh.

Power Unleashed: The Mighty AC300 and AC500 Series

For the discerning aficionados of off-grid living and unfaltering home backup, BLUETTI proudly presents the awe-inspiring AC300 and AC500 series. The impressive AC300 modular power station, stands tall with a 3,000W inverter, effortlessly accommodating one to four external B300 batteries, thus presenting an unyielding capacity from 3,072Wh to a staggering 12,288Wh, ensuring an enduring supply of power for your multi-day excursions.

Scaling greater heights, the AC500 carries 5,000W of sheer power, withstanding larger loads than the AC300 predecessor. The AC500 embraces compatibility with up to four B300 batteries, as well as the exclusive B300S battery, accommodating up to six units. This unparalleled capacity tips the scales at 18,432Wh. Also, by seamlessly connecting two sets of AC300+B300 or AC500+B300S, the power and voltage doubles into 240V Split Phase Bonding. Picture the AC500, its dominion expanding to an astounding 10,000W, while its capacity soars to an astonishing 36,864Wh. This amplified energy will readily double the energy of any device, unleashing unprecedented possibilities.

Both models proudly feature a seamless 24/7 uninterruptible power supply (UPS) function, offering a switching time of less than 20 milliseconds. This unwavering shield safeguards you against data loss and circumvents any inconvenience caused by unforeseen power outages.

Maximize BLUETTI’s Bountiful Offerings

Through the Veterans and Military Purchase Program, BLUETTI honors the invaluable contributions of our esteemed military personnel. Get ready for the Memorial Day weekend and provide reliable portable power to your adventures, bolstered by BLUETTI. Also, don’t miss out on the Refer a Friend Program, whereby you shall earn one BLUETTI buck for every dollar your friends spend, while they themselves enjoy a 5% discount. For further details, venture to https://www.bluettipower.com/pages/refer-a-friend.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.