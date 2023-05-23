Quick Charge Podcast: May 23, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- No, this is not Tesla’s first commercial
- Tesla starts flooding Canadian EV market with China-made cars
- Tesla (TSLA) shareholders show overwhelming support for Elon Musk despite controversies
- Tesla expands massive virtual power plant to 3,000 more homes in Australia
- Can a reverse stock split save the Lordstown (RIDE) Endurance electric pickup?
- Lotus and Renault no longer co-developing an all-electric Alpine sports coupe
- Ford saves AM radio, all existing and future EV owners will have access
- Waymo and Uber sign multi-year partnership to provide driverless rides and deliveries
- Factorial Energy nabs UN certification to ship 100 Amp-hour solid-state batteries for EVs
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments