Podcast: Tesla teases $25,000 car, new Roadster, Tesla Bot, and more

Tesla's annual meeting, including Tesla teasing its "$25,000 car," new Roadster, Tesla Bot, and more.
- Tesla co-founder JB Straubel officially joins the board of directors
- Tesla teases its next car with new image, says it’s already being built
- Tesla Roadster production delayed again to 2024, four years late
- Elon Musk puts Tesla Cybertruck production estimate much lower than anticipated
- Tesla is going to try advertising says Elon Musk who ‘hates’ it
- Tesla Bot becomes less of a sideshow as impressive new footage of the robots emerge
- Elon Musk says he wants to personally approve every new Tesla hire
- Tesla proposes to build factory in India, report says
- Tesla is looking at potential ‘significant investment’ in France, as Musk meets President
- Chevy upgrades Silverado EV electric pickup to 450 miles of range
- Check out Ford’s new electric ‘multi-activity vehicle’ that can do it all
- Rimac Nevera electric hypercar sets 23 records in single day, including fastest 0-249 mph time
