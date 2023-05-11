Hertz is adding up to 6,000 EVs to its rental fleet in Orlando

Hertz announced today that it plans to add up to 6,000 rental EVs to its existing fleet in Orlando for leisure and business customers, as well as rideshare drivers.

The rental car giant will also support the installation of up to 50 public fast chargers across the Greater Orlando area in partnership with bp.

The whole EV initiative is called Hertz Electrifies Orlando, and it’s being carried out jointly with the City of Orlando, Orange County Public Schools, and Orange Technical College.

Hertz is working with the college to bring EV tools and training to its auto servicing students, and it’s also donating an EV to the college. It’s also making summer jobs available through the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said, “Our partnership with Hertz Electrifies will help us meet our goal of accelerating electric vehicles and expanding charging infrastructure.” Orlando has a 2030 Electric Mobility Roadmap in place.

In April, Hertz announced that it was bringing an additional 4,000 EVs to Atlanta, which is already home to Hertz’s third-largest EV fleet in the US.

