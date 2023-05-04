Tesla launches new Model S Plaid track package with incredible top speed

Tesla is launching of a new Model S Plaid track package that will finally enable the originally promised incredible top speed.

When Tesla first announced the Model S Plaid, its new top-performance flagship electric vehicle, the automaker promised a top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h). However, when it was first delivered last year, the vehicle “only” featured a top speed of 163 mph (262 km/h).

Last year, Tesla released a new “Track Mode” for the Model S Plaid that pushed the top speed to 175 mph (282 km/h).

It appeared that the brakes were the limiting factor. Tesla didn’t want to unlock higher top speeds without the electric supercar having bigger brakes that would be able to slow it down after achieving this new top speed.

Tesla started to offer to upgrade the brakes with a carbon ceramic kit for $20,000 last year, but the automaker has yet to install the new brakes on Model S Plaid.

Last summer, we reported on a Tesla Model S Plaid breaking a 200 mph top speed for the first time after being hacked by the owner to remove Tesla’s speed limiter. It actually achieved a top speed of 216 mph (348 km/h); it looked like it could have gone faster, but they were running out of tarmac and braking space – despite having upgraded the brakes themselves with third-party brakes.

A Tesla test driver recently teased that the automaker is about to officially unlock that top speed with the ceramic brake upgrade.

Now, Tesla is teasing a broader “Model S Plaid track package” with the originally announced top speed:

Model S Plaid track package coming soon pic.twitter.com/TH0cg7smLj — Tesla (@Tesla) May 4, 2023

Tesla does a pretty good job of hiding the vehicle’s exterior in the video, so it’s hard to tell what hardware this track package will include.

In the track package for Model 3, Tesla includes new performance wheels, tires, and brakes.

Early Model S Plaid prototypes were spotted with significant body modifications, like a massive spoiler, but the vehicle shown in the video, albeit briefly and fast, doesn’t seem to be equipped with those.

Either way, it sounds like the originally promised top speed is finally coming.

Update: Tesla has now made the package available online for $6,000 and it’s basically just new performance wheels and tires to go with the new brakes.

2x 20X10J, Zero-G wheels with 285/35R20 Goodyear Supercar 3R tires (front)

2x 20X11J, Zero-G wheels with 305/30R20 Goodyear Supercar 3R tires (rear)

TPMS, Zero-G center caps, tire nut valves and lug nut covers