Ford reopens Mustang Mach-E orders with lower prices and upgraded EPA range

Ford revealed Tuesday it’s re-opening orders for its increasingly popular Mustang Mach-E. The American automaker is ramping production to cut wait times and reduce prices across the lineup.

After a record year in 2022, Mustang Mach-E sales slipped in the first three months of 2023, selling just over 5,400 units, down 20% from Q1 2022.

The drop comes as Ford completed renovations at its plant in Mexico, where the Mustang Mach-E is produced, to prepare for a production ramp. Ford said earlier this year it was aiming to double the number of Mach-e built per hour in 2023 to hit a run rate of 210,000 by the end of the year.

Ford confirmed Tuesday it was re-opening orders for the Mustang Mach-E as it wraps up the upgrades to its plant.

The Mustang Mach-E features key upgrades including increased range on standard battery models to 250 EPA-estimated miles for RWD, and 226 miles for the eAWD model.

All standard Mustang Mach-E models will now be powered by lithium phosphate (LFP) batteries. The new batteries enable 45 additional horsepower on the eAWD model as well as improving range and charging times.

Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

The Mustang Mach-E can now charge from 10% to 80% in 33 minutes, 5 minutes less than the previous models, with DC fast charging.

In addition, all Mustang Mach-E buyers will receive a complimentary 90-day trial for Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free driving technology. The new BlueCruise 1.2 featrures hands-free lane changes simply by tapping the turn signal. The updated Mustang Mach-E prices are as follows.

Mustang Mach-E model Current MSRP Updated MSRP Difference Select RWD Standard Range $45,995 42,995 ($3,000) Select AWD Standard Range $48,995 $45,995 ($3,000) California Route 1 AWD Extended Range $57,995 $56,995 ($1,000) Premium RWD $50,995 $46,995 ($4,000) Premium AWD Standard Range $53,995 $49,995 ($4,000) GT AWD Extended Range $63,995 $59,995 ($4,000) Updated Ford Mustang Mach-E prices (Source: Ford)

New offerings for the electric crossover SUV include an optional Comfort Package Lite with heated front seats, heated steering wheel, a memory driver seat, and sideview folding mirrors.

Mustang Mach-E buyers are eligible for a potential $3,750 EV tax credit provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The new comes after Ford reopened orders for its F-150 Lightning electric truck in late March featuring higher prices than the previous models.