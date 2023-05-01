The world’s largest tool company debuts Kentucky’s largest private onsite solar farm

Stanley Black & Decker, the world’s largest tool company, just launched the largest privately funded onsite solar farm in Kentucky.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) worked with Castillo Engineering and renewable energy company RPG Energy Group to bring the 4.3-megawatt (MW) solar farm online. The solar farm sits on nearly 15 acres next to its 280,000-square-foot production factory in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

The solar project is producing enough clean energy to power Stanley Black & Decker’s Kentucky factory with 100% clean energy – and also provide excess energy back to the state. The company says the project is going to deliver an annual energy savings of $400,000.

Stanley Black & Decker has set a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

The tools giant joins L’Oreal and General Motors in going solar in Kentucky – L’Oreal’s 1.5-MW array in Florence is one of the largest corporate projects in the state, according to the SEIA.

Read more: The largest solar farm in Kentucky will be built on a former coal mine

Photo: Stanley Black & Decker

