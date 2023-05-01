Tesla claims Model Y AWD is ‘most efficient SUV ever’, but it’s not even Tesla’s most efficient SUV

Tesla claims that its Model Y AWD is the “most efficient ‘SUV’ ever built”, but it’s not even Tesla’s most efficient SUV ever made.

As we previously reported, Tesla has been way more active on Twitter since Elon Musk bought the platform.

While the company would previously only use the social media platform to share news and events, it now more often tweets for less important events or even just facts about its products and shares positive tweets from owners.

Today, Tesla decided to release a tweet claiming that the Model Y AWD is “the most efficient electric SUV ever built”:

Model Y AWD is the most efficient electric SUV ever built pic.twitter.com/q7iseDodPT — Tesla (@Tesla) April 30, 2023

What is pretty funny is that even thought there’s no doubt that Model Y is the most efficient SUV ever built, Tesla decided to specifically mention Model Y AWD, which is not even Tesla’s own most efficient SUV.

Although the tweet says all SUVs ever, the data used in the screenshot only mentions all-wheel-drive SUVs.

Tesla’s Model Y RWD is actually significantly more efficient than the Model Y AWD, according to the EPA:

It is indeed the most efficient SUV evet tested by the EPA.

Though some would try to kill the argument before even going into the different variants of Model Y by arguing against the fact that the Model Y is an SUV even though it can be configured as a 7-seater and it has more cargo space than many gas-powered SUVs.

Interestingly, Tesla might even get a more efficient Model Y with the new Model Y Standard Range RWD launched in Canada recently.

With a smaller battery pack, the new version could be more efficient than the other RWD trim, but it’s not confirmed as it is rumored to be using LFP battery cells, which are heavier. Therefore, we will have to wait until the official numbers come out.

Electrek’s Take

Obviously, I’m just teasing Tesla here for the faux pas on social media. There’s no doubt in my mind that Tesla does produce the most efficient SUV in the world, and we are just playing with semantics here.

Anyone who knows me knows that’s what I like the most about Tesla’s electric vehicles, their efficiency.

Tesla has been pushing the envelope on that front for over a decade now, and I can wait to see where it can take it once it can refine its 4680 cells and structural battery pack, which should be able to push efficiency to a new level.