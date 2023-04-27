 Skip to main content

Daimler just announced a $650M US-wide EV charging network for trucks

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Apr 27 2023 - 5:03 pm PT
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) today announced a joint venture with NextEra Energy and BlackRock Alternatives in which they’ll build EV charging infrastructure across the US for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

The joint venture is called Greenlane, and Daimler, NextEra, and BlackRock are going to design, develop, install, and operate a US-wide, EV public charging and hydrogen fueling network for medium- and heavy-duty battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

John O’Leary, president and chief executive officer of DTNA, said:

Greenlane is designed to begin to tackle one of the greatest hurdles to the trucking industry’s decarbonization – infrastructure.

The nation’s fleets can only transform with the critical catalyst of publicly accessible charging designed to meet the needs for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

The more than $650 million joint venture’s first site will be in Southern California, and DTNA says in a statement that multiple additional sites are being acquired along various freight routes along the east and west coasts and in Texas.

Greenlane’s initial focus will be on battery-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, followed by hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell trucks, with plans to eventually expand access to light-duty vehicles.

DTNA says details on groundbreaking on the first site will be “revealed soon.”

Daimler Truck North America is an LLC of the German multinational Daimler Truck AG.

Photos: DTNA

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at [email protected] Check out her personal blog.

