Daimler just announced a $650M US-wide EV charging network for trucks

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) today announced a joint venture with NextEra Energy and BlackRock Alternatives in which they’ll build EV charging infrastructure across the US for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

The joint venture is called Greenlane, and Daimler, NextEra, and BlackRock are going to design, develop, install, and operate a US-wide, EV public charging and hydrogen fueling network for medium- and heavy-duty battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

John O’Leary, president and chief executive officer of DTNA, said:

Greenlane is designed to begin to tackle one of the greatest hurdles to the trucking industry’s decarbonization – infrastructure. The nation’s fleets can only transform with the critical catalyst of publicly accessible charging designed to meet the needs for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

The more than $650 million joint venture’s first site will be in Southern California, and DTNA says in a statement that multiple additional sites are being acquired along various freight routes along the east and west coasts and in Texas.

Greenlane’s initial focus will be on battery-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, followed by hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell trucks, with plans to eventually expand access to light-duty vehicles.

DTNA says details on groundbreaking on the first site will be “revealed soon.”

Daimler Truck North America is an LLC of the German multinational Daimler Truck AG.

Read more: Penske takes delivery of electric Freightliner eCascadia semi trucks

Photos: DTNA

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.