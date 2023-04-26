Performance a la carte: Mercedes-Benz offers paywalled speed upgrade to its EV lineup

North American drivers of Mercedes-Benz’s line of EQE and EQS sedans and SUVs now have access to a pay-to-play performance upgrade called Acceleration Increase. This optional purchase can increase a given EQ EV’s horsepower and 0-60 mph acceleration through a simple over-the-air update.

As Mercedes-Benz continues to expand its lineup of all-electric EQ vehicles, it has also been working to integrate a more personal and flexible system of delivering models that meet the needs of each and every customer.

The German automaker has moved beyond the days of concrete trim levels and is using advancements in over-the-air updates to offer temporary or lifetime updates to a given Mercedes model. Owners can upgrade or downgrade the vehicle’s performance or features to their liking, especially as preferences change or the EV is passed to a new owner.

Companies like Tesla have been offering paywalled upgrades like this for years, but Mercedes is catching up and is now selling more speed to its EQE and EQS customers.

Cost breakdown of the performance upgrade by EQ EV model / Credit: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes Acceleration Increase upgrade rolls out in NA

Per Mercedes-Benz USA, new and existing customers in North America can now purchase the upgrade, which can increase a given EQ-line EV’s output up to 80 hp and shave an entire second off its 0-60 mph acceleration.

As you can see above, the Acceleration Increase is currently offered exclusively on the EQE 350 4MATIC sedan and SUV and both of the EQS 450 4MATIC vehicles. Following the upgrade, the EQE SUV sees the best increase in acceleration (-1.0 seconds), but the EQS sedan delivers the fastest 0-60 at 4.5 seconds (down from 5.3 sec).

You’ll also notice that Mercedes is offering three separate subscription options for its performance upgrade, ranging between $60-$90 per month or better savings at $600-$900 per year. Additionally, EQE or EQS owners can flat-out purchase the upgrade from the Mercedes me connect Store for the lifetime of the vehicle. The automaker states these optional enhancements do not affect a given EV’s range.

Acceleration Increase is the latest (and probably best) upgrade offered in the Mercedes me connect Store to date. Other options currently include “Beginner Driver” and “Valet Service Modes,” AMG Track Pace, expanded navigation, and remote engine start.

The automaker says it will continue to launch more available OTA upgrades in the coming months.