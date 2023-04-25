Electric Chrysler 300 successor shown to dealers as new EV sedan

Chrysler is planning an all-electric future, despite not having a single EV on the road today. Will the plans include an electric Chrysler 300 to continue the full-size sedans run? According to dealers, Stellantis is already working on one, but it may not carry the name.

Under parent company Stellantis, Chrysler is moving to an all-electric lineup by 2028. The automaker announced plans last January to introduce its first EV by 2025 as it shifted away from ICE vehicles.

Chrysler kicked things off with its Airflow EV concept, claiming this is what “the future looks like to Chrysler.” The Chrysler Airflow EV is an SUV/crossover that “represents the real design future for the brand,” according to Buick design executive director Sharon Gauci.

The concept featured up to 400 miles of range, level 3 autonomous capabilities, and additional technology to make the riding experience more enjoyable.

Although Chrysler has yet to reveal what its other EVs will be called, let alone look like, new information hints at an electric 300 sedan replacement.

The 2023 model year will be the last for the gas-powered full-size sedan or any new ICE vehicle from the brand. However, the Chrysler 300’s spirit may live on in the electric era.

Chrysler Airflow concept (Source: Stellantis)

Is Stellantis working on an electric Chrysler 300?

According to Mopar Insiders, Stellantis showcased a few of its upcoming models at a recent dealer meeting. One of them was the new electric sedan from Chrysler.

Several dealer sources verified Chrysler’s new electric sedan closely resembles the concept images shown during Stellantis EV Day 2021.

Image of electric Chrysler sedan from Stellantis EV day 2021 (Source: Stellantis)

Those who attended the event say the electric Chrysler sedan is comparable to the upcoming Dodge Charger Daytona EV in terms of size.

Although CEO Christine Feuell has publicly stated Chrysler will introduce a new redesigned EV to replace the 300, the company could convert the full-size sedan to electric.

No other details, including release date and pricing, were mentioned of Chrysler’s electric sedan. The Airflow will reportedly be the brand’s first EV, joining the portfolio later next year as a 2025 model.

Electrek’s Take

Although it may make sense for Chrysler to transform its 300 sedan as one of its top-selling models into a fully electric sedan, it could still be a hard sell. For one, US consumers continue to move away from full-size cars in favor of pickups and SUVs.

In addition, Dodge, another brand under the Stellantis umbrella, is releasing its first electric vehicle next year that could compete with an electric 300-like model.

At the same time, the 300 was Chryslers top selling sedan and second best-selling model behind the Pacifica last year. Chrysler wants to revitalize the brand and compete with Tesla to attract younger buyers, and they believe an electric sedan may just do it.

What do you guys think? Will an electric Chrysler sedan sell? Or should the brand stick to minivans?